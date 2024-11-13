Kisoro by-election: Museveni warns against tribalism

President Museveni has asked Ugandans to stop mixing tribal sentiments and religious affiliations in the politics of the country because they promote hatred and escalate conflicts.

President Museveni made the remarks yesterday while addressing a rally at Muramba Primary School playground in Kisoro District to drum up support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Ms Rose Kabagyeni, in the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

He emphasised that using tribalism and religious sentiments in politics is punishable under the Ugandan laws and anyone found guilty suffers the consequences that include the cancellation of his/her victory or a sentence of five years imprisonment.

“Before coming to Kisoro District, I was told that tribes and religion have been mixed in the politics of this area. I called the NRM party chairman, Dr Philemon Mateke, two times over the same issue and he told me of some individuals who are promoting these things. These two things are not good because they destroyed the past regimes. They also caused havoc in the neighbouring country of Rwanda and they are also at the centre of the armed conflict in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Anyone who promotes these two things is an enemy of Uganda,” President Museveni said.

He revealed that he has asked the bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Rt Rev Godfrey Mbitse, and the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Rt Rev Cellist Rubaramira, to join him in fighting these two vices and they accepted.

He asked disgruntled NRM supporters who lose in the primaries to provide evidence to the NRM party leadership so that the culprits are dealt with.

“If you are cheated in the NRM party elections do not punish the party. Bring evidence and we shall investigate the matter, and the culprit shall be arrested and his/her election cancelled, “President Museveni, who is also the NRM national chairman, said.

The President’s remarks came at a time when the NRM party supporters are divided between NRM party flag bearer Ms Rose Kabagyeni and the independent candidate Ms Akifeza Grace Ngabirano who lost the NRM party primary elections with a vote difference of about 700.

The district NRM party chairman, Dr Mateke, last month opted to support the independent candidate, Akifeza Ngabirano, claiming that her victory in the NRM party primary elections was rigged by some NRM party leaders from the party headquarters.

During the President’s visit , Dr Mateke also warned the public against using tribal sentiments and their religious affiliation to win votes, arguing that for the many times he contested for elective posts in Kisoro, he had never used religion or tribe to win any election.

The NRM party vice chairman for Western region, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, and the NRM deputy national treasurer, Ms Jacquiline Kyatuheire, said the bad seedlings of using tribes and religious affiliation must be properly handled before they escalate, and proposed that a reconciliation meeting should be held to re-unite the NRM party supporters.

“Some NRM party leaders took sides during the NRM party primary elections in Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election thus dividing the party members,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Unfulfilled pledges

Commenting on the unfulfilled presidential pledges on tarmacking tourism roads, Mr Museveni said his government won’t fail to handle ‘‘small roads’’ since it tarmacked the Kampala-Mbarara-Kabale- Kisoro-Bunagana/Chyanika Road of more than 300 miles.

Kisoro by-election