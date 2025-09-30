Kisoro council rejects bid to give NRM free land for party offices

Kisoro District Council on Monday unanimously rejected a proposal to allocate public land to Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) for the construction of party offices, a rare setback at the local government level.

The motion, tabled by LC5 Chairperson Abel Bizimana on behalf of the District Executive Committee, sought to grant land near the Resident Senior State Attorney’s office to the NRM following a request from the party’s district chairperson.

“In consultations held on September 24, 2025, under Minute 06/DEC/2025/2026, the committee recommended granting the land to facilitate the construction,” Bizimana told councillors during the meeting chaired by Speaker Amos Hakizimana.

But councillors across the political divide pushed back, saying the ruling party should not enjoy special treatment.

“The NRM should be treated the same way other parties are handled,” said Nyakinama Sub-County Councillor Emmanuel Ndayisaba, an Independent.

Kirundo Sub-County Councillor Bishubeho Louise warned against setting a precedent of allocating scarce public land to one political organisation.

“It would be wrong to prioritize public land for NRM offices when land is scarce. The NRM has enough money to hire or buy land for their offices,” he said.

Louise further suggested that the offices could instead be housed in the Resident District Commissioner’s premises, arguing: “Both serve the same interests of the party.”

After heated debate, Speaker Hakizimana dismissed the motion, noting the overwhelming rejection.

Mixed voices within NRM

Not all NRM councillors were united on the issue. Byamugisha Deus, the party’s district publicity secretary and Rubuguri Town Council Councillor, backed Bizimana’s motion.

“Kisoro district supports the NRM 100 percent. Allocating public land for party offices would show our continued love for the party and President Museveni while reducing costs,” he said.

But NRM District Treasurer Hashakimana Joachim expressed reservations. “The offices are important, but I don’t think they are a priority for the people of Kisoro,” he noted.

Joachim added that he would instead propose relocating the party’s district offices to a more accessible location.

“The current office poses challenges for persons with disabilities and the elderly,” he noted.

The majority of councillors cited the principles of a multiparty system and insisted the NRM’s financial resources made free public land unnecessary.