Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Kisoro couple killed in head-on collision with semi-trailer

First responders prepare to retrieve bodies at a crash scene following a fatal accident in Kisoro District on October 2, 2025. PHOTO/JULIUS HAFASHA

By  Julius Hafasha

What you need to know:

  •  Police probe Kisoro highway accident after couple dies.

A couple was killed in a road crash on Thursday evening along the Kisoro-Kabale Highway in Kisoro District, police confirmed.

The fatal crash occurred around 6:20 PM opposite Airland Hotel Nyakabande, involving a Mercedes Benz semi-trailer and a blue Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

Police said the semi-trailer was traveling from Kyanika border toward Kabale when it collided head-on with the motorcycle.

Related

The rider, Sebahinzi Kenneth, 40, and his wife, Sylvia Ntiringanya, 38, who was a passenger, both from Mubuga Village, Gitendere Parish, Nyarusiza Sub-county, died on the spot.

Kisoro District Traffic Officer ASP Ainomugisha Musa said his team visited the scene, recorded eyewitness statements, and documented the incident.

The bodies were taken to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The driver of the semi-trailer fled the scene and remains at large. Both vehicles were impounded at Kisoro Central Police Station for inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles.

Kigezi Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate described the crash as “unfortunate” and urged motorists to exercise caution.

“We urge road users to always be careful and take safety precautionary measures while on the road,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The crash has heightened concerns over road safety along the busy Kisoro-Kabale Highway, with authorities calling on drivers to remain vigilant.

>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

In the headlines