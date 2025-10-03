Kisoro couple killed in head-on collision with semi-trailer

A couple was killed in a road crash on Thursday evening along the Kisoro-Kabale Highway in Kisoro District, police confirmed.

The fatal crash occurred around 6:20 PM opposite Airland Hotel Nyakabande, involving a Mercedes Benz semi-trailer and a blue Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

Police said the semi-trailer was traveling from Kyanika border toward Kabale when it collided head-on with the motorcycle.

The rider, Sebahinzi Kenneth, 40, and his wife, Sylvia Ntiringanya, 38, who was a passenger, both from Mubuga Village, Gitendere Parish, Nyarusiza Sub-county, died on the spot.

Kisoro District Traffic Officer ASP Ainomugisha Musa said his team visited the scene, recorded eyewitness statements, and documented the incident.

The bodies were taken to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The driver of the semi-trailer fled the scene and remains at large. Both vehicles were impounded at Kisoro Central Police Station for inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles.

Kigezi Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate described the crash as “unfortunate” and urged motorists to exercise caution.

“We urge road users to always be careful and take safety precautionary measures while on the road,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The crash has heightened concerns over road safety along the busy Kisoro-Kabale Highway, with authorities calling on drivers to remain vigilant.