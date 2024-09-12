Kisoro endorses another Mateke daughter to replace minister

The Kisoro District Council has recommended Ms Ruth Nyiraneza, a sister of deceased State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Nyaribashitsi Mateke, as the most suitable candidate to replace her fallen sister as Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament.

Nyirabashitsi suffered a heart attack at her home in Kampala on Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at Mengo Hospital where she had been taken for treatment, according to her elder brother, Dr Gideon Mugisha.

The Bufimbira North MP, Mr John Kamara, introduced Ms Nyiraneza on Wednesday during the Kisoro District Council session to honour the late Nyirabashitsi at her ancestral home in Bugahe Village, Chahi Sub-county, Kisoro District.

“Ms Nyiraneza is the most suitable candidate to succeed Nyirabashitsi in Parliament and continue her initiatives. This will strengthen unity in Kisoro District instead of wasting time and resources in a by-election,” Mr Kamara said.

The special district council session was presided over by the district council speaker, Mr Amos Hakizimana, where councillors endorsed a proposal to name the stadium under construction on Saaza grounds in Kisoro Town after the fallen minister in honour of “her dedicated service to the people of Kisoro.”

“This is also in respect to the Dr Philemon Mateke family and him as an individual for being the father of politics of unity and development in Kisoro District. I appeal to the government to secure funds for the construction of the stadium,” the Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, said.

The district councillor for Southern Division, Mr James Agaba; the district vice chairperson, Mr Alex Nambaje; and the district councillor for Nyakinama, Ms Dianah Nakato, seconded the proposal.

The council unanimously seconded the proposals and pledged their support to Ms Nyiraneza. However, the Bufumbira East MP, Dr James Nsaba Buturo, asked his fellowleaders to halt discussions on who will replace the deceased minister until the mourning period is over.

The chairperson of the district chairpersons from Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Sam Kajojo, who is also the Kanungu District chairperson, said the deceased minister has been sponsoring about 1,000 students from the region at her Metropolitan International University.