Kisoro goes to polls to replace Woman MP, Mateke

Voters in Kisoro District head to the polls today to elect a new Woman Member of Parliament (MP) following the death of the former MP, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi. So far six candidates are contesting for the seat, with each candidate outlining key promises to address the district’s most pressing issues.

The nominated candidates include Ms Rose Kabagyeni (NRM), Ms Akifeza Grace Ngabirano (independent), Ms Juliet Musanase (FDC), Ms Chimpaye Aisha (People’s Progressive Party) , Ms Mable Ingabire (UPC) and Ms Sultana Salim (NUP).

NRM party flag bearer Ms Rose Kabagyeni (4th from the left) together with her supporters after being nominated on October 30, 2024. PHOTO/JULIUS HAFASHA

Candidates throughout the campaigns promised to provide a platform for the people of Kisoro so that their issues are heard and handled by the government.

The candidates advocated for the establishment of good community access roads and the provision of quality social services.

Ms Kabagyeni, who previously held the position from 2016 to 2021, promises to complete unfinished projects from her previous term.

“I will lobby for the tarmacking of all tourism roads in the district besides working with other leaders to open new roads and rehabilitate old ones to facilitate farmers in accessing market for their produce,” she said.

“I will also use my experience as a former Member of Parliament to lobby for social service delivery in the communities, general welfare of youth and women and improved school infrastructure for quality education,” Ms Rose Kabagyeni said.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer, Ms Sultana Salim, pledged to push for the establishment of Irish potato processing plant in Kisoro to benefit farmers that are currently being exploited by middlemen.

She also promised to create more jobs, improve school infrastructure and quality health care services in the hard-to-reach areas.

“Once elected to Parliament, I will lobby for the tarmacking of all the tourism roads in Kisoro, and improve cross-border trade since Kisoro is located at the borders of Rwanda and DR Congo,” she said.

“I believe I am the best candidate for this post because I am intelligent enough to advocate for the people’s needs in this district,” Ms Salim said.

Ms Musanase emphasised social economic transformation and better education services.

“Why should a patient be asked to carry a book to the health centre or hospitals for diagnosis purposes by the health workers? Why should the government claim that Universal Primary and Secondary education are for free yet learners are always sent home for school fees? I am ready to lobby for the fixing of all existing gaps in the education and health sector once elected to Parliament,” Ms Musanase said.

The Kisoro District Woman MP seat fell vacant in September after the death of Mateke, who doubled as the State minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Although the race initially attracted 13 candidates vying for the NRM party flag, eight of them withdrew after meeting with NRM party leaders in Kampala. Ms Rose Kabagyeni was announced the winner of the NRM party primary elections that were conducted on October 25 .

She polled 39,941 votes, representing 47.7 percent, while her closest rival, Ms Ngabirano, garnered 39,197 votes, representing 46.8 percent. Kabagyeni won by a narrow margin of 744 votes, indicating a tightly-contested election.

Other candidates in the NRM party primary elections included Irene Mahirwe, who came third with 1,729 votes (2.1percent), followed by Nirere Fancy Brenda with 1,593 votes (1.9 percent). The remaining candidates were Winfred Faith Igiraneza (510), Jemimah Irankunda (363), Blessed Kitentera (248), and Hellen Mbonye , who secured 111 votes.

Despite Kisoro being a stronghold of the NRM party, the malpractices that marred the party’s primary elections have left significant divisions, which could impact their voter support.

Supporters cheer their candidates at Busanza SS playground in Busanza sub county in Kisoro District on October 8 ahead of NRM party primaries for the Kisoro Woman MP to be held on October 25, 2024. PHOTO/OBED KANKIRIHO

Stakeholders say

In analysing the political landscape of Kisoro during the Woman MP by-election, the district chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana, noted that NRM supporters have become sharply divided along religious lines.

“Supporting candidates based on religious affiliation and supporting Dr Philemon Mateke’s choice as a sympathy vote for the deceased daughter, have hugely shaped the Kisoro District Woman MP by-election. These two issues must be properly handled if the NRM party is to enjoy its political strength in Kisoro District after this by-election,” Mr Bizimana said.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, said the by-elections campaigns ended peacefully and the police, together with its sister security agencies, are on the ground to keep law and order during the voting exercise today.

“As security officials, we witnessed the delivery of voting materials on Tuesday morning and our people shall be deployed to escort these materials up to the polling stations. We have sufficiently and adequately deployed our forces to protect voters, voting materials and polling officials during this exercise. Our core objective is to keep law and order,” Mr Maate said.

The Kisoro District electoral commission returning officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, said all the six candidates are required to deploy at least two agents per polling station.

“We are well set for the polling day because election materials for the district Woman MP were well received and we are yet to dispatch them to the polling stations. We shall use the Kisoro District council hall as our tally centre because of limited space at the electoral commission offices in Kisoro Town. The campaigns ended well because we did not register any serious complaints from the candidates,” Mr Nayebare said.

The Independent candidate Ngabirano pledged to prioritise quality social services if elected to Parliament.

She aims to ensure adequate medicine supply in health facilities, promote modern farming techniques and value addition, as well as advocate for the construction of staff housing for health workers and teachers in remote areas.

“I will advocate for the establishment of better road network in the whole district, ensure that the dilapidated health unit buildings are renovated and more health centres are established. I will also advocate for the establishment of vocational institutions in Kisoro as a way of promoting self-employment,” Ms Ngabirano said.

Ms Ingabire (UPC) vowed to revive declining social services under NRM leadership, drawing comparisons to the UPC government’s past achievements. She also promised to restore the legacy of clean leadership established during UPC’s tenure.

“ I am ready to advocate for Kisoro Municipality to be elevated to a tourism city because of its beautiful scenery and the existence of Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks where mountain gorillas stay. I will also advocate for the proper use of revenue generated from these national parks to benefit the local communities in Kisoro that are neighbours to these national parks. I am the best candidate for this position because I feel I am very objective,” Ms Ingabire said.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) candidate, Ms Aisha Chimpaye, said she was ready to address the pressing political and socio-economic issues facing the district.

Ms Chimpaye joined PPP after losing in the Uganda Peoples Congress Party Primary Elections to Ms Mable Ingabire.