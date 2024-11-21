Kisoro Hospital struggles with low staffing, dilapidated structures

Established in 1983 to serve about 100,000 people, Kisoro Hospital is struggling to offer health services to more than 300,000 Ugandans using the same old infrastructure amid critical staffing gaps and inadequate health equipment.

The hospital medical superintendent, Dr Emmanuel Bahane, said health service delivery at the facility would be complicated without support from health training institutions such as Metropolitan International University, Kisoro Institute of Health Science, Kampala International University, and student interns deployed by the Ministry of Health.

“Although we do not have a gynaecologist on the government payroll, we improvise by employing two gynaecologists from Kampala International University and they have helped us to deliver about 400 mothers every month, of which an average of 110 undergo the caesarean section,” he said.

“Because of issues related to inadequate infrastructure, we are facing challenges of handling patients with mental illnesses, whose numbers have increased from less than 100 as per last year, to 160 this year. We are now registering about 1,000-bed admissions compared to 600 admissions we used to register in the last few years,” Dr Bahane said.

He said the hospital theatre is dilapidated, with several cracks that threaten the lives of the health workers and patients.

Dr Bahane explained that while they appreciate the efforts of the government and its partners in constructing a Shs1.2 billion modern theatre with two operating rooms and a Shs4.12 billion isolation unit with a 25-bed capacity, the hospital requires an oxygen processing plant and a blood collecting centre.

“Travelling either to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital or to Kampala to pick refilled oxygen cylinders and blood for the patients in need is not only expensive for the hospital but also risky for the patients who need such specialised medical services,” he said.

He said the location of the hospital at the border of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo means citizens from the two countries cross into Uganda to seek health services.

Dr Bahane also added that for the last three and a half years, Kisoro Hospital has been operating without an X-ray machine and an ultrasound scan and that they are waiting for the Ministry of Health to fulfill its promise of providing them with digital and mobile X-ray machines.

Dr Bahane also revealed that Kisoro Hospital requires about Shs120m to replace the leaking roofs of its building in the upper wing that consists of the medical, surgical and emergency wards.

He appealed to the government to provide a wage bill so that Kisoro District Local Government can recruit all the required health workers as per the new staffing structure to avoid stressing the few employees in the system. He explained that only 166 health workers of the required 343 health workers as per the new staffing structure are available at Kisoro Hospital.

Some patients and their caregivers, including Mariya Dusenge, Musa Ntakamaro, Denis Twambaze and Gloria Wimana, appealed to the government to consider giving enough stationery to Kisoro Hospital because some people cannot afford to buy books that are required by the health workers for drug prescription and diagnosis.

“Seeking health services in government facilities has a cost implication whereby patients must buy an exercise book on which the health workers write notes for drug description and general diagnosis,” Ms Wimana said.

“Some patients go to the government health facilities because they cannot raise shs500 to buy the cheapest pain killer,” she added.

The district chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, said the government should equip the hospital with all the necessary equipment and drugs since it is the immediate referral centre for all health centres in the district, besides serving patients from neighbouring countries - Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The government should always offer special drug allocations to all the health centres close to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo if timely health services are to be delivered. I also appeal to the government to provide wages so that all the required health workers are recruited to serve the people in our district,” Mr Bizimana said.

