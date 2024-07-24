Kisoro leaders demand royalties from miners

Local leaders in Kisoro District have urged the central government to mandate mineral dealers to pay royalties to fund community development activities.

The Kisoro District natural resources officer, Mr Vincent Mudanga, revealed on July 19 that despite years of iron ore mining activities, the district has not received any royalties from the mining companies.

“Although there is massive mining of iron ore in Kisoro, for the last four years we have not received any royalty from the mining companies and yet the iron ore mineral is almost being exhausted in the area,” Mr Mudanga said.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, mentioned that his administration was unaware of the mining activities and could not supervise the mineral investors, as the licences were issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development

“We appeal to the central government to compel the investors in mining activities in our district to pay royalties so that it can be used in community development activities such as improving schools, health centres and administrative units,” he said.

Mr Bizimana also urged the central government to ensure that mineral investors rehabilitate the community roads damaged by heavy trucks transporting minerals and plant trees to mitigate air and water pollution.

He called on the Ministry of Energy to involve local governments before awarding licences to mineral dealers, enabling local leaders to supervise their activities more effectively.

Last month, State Minister for Mineral Development, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, held a regional consultative meeting on artisanal mining regulations with stakeholders in Kigezi Sub-region.

The minister urged artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) to observe global environmental concerns regarding climate change and health safety in their operations.

She highlighted the structural challenges facing ASMs, such as inadequate regulation, nomadic operations, lack of geological information, market access, environmental degradation, and the use of hazardous chemicals such as mercury in gold mining.

Ms Nyamutoro emphasised that addressing these challenges was crucial for ASMs to contribute to the country’s social and economic development.

“The Ministry of Energy has reviewed the mining law to introduce a legal framework that provides for progressive development of artisanal and small-scale mining. The restrictive location licence has been abolished and the new artisanal mining licence and small-scale mining licence introduced to allow artisanal miners to progress from one level to another. The Ministry of Energy together with the Ministry of Justice have developed regulations on demarcating specific areas for exclusive artisanal mining zones so that the willing miners can apply for artisanal mining licences,” Ms Nyamutora said.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, expressed concerns over environmental degradation and the use of excavators to get minerals, which he said negatively affects the community.

“Several community roads have been destroyed by artisanal miners and efforts to compel them to repair them have always been futile the fact that licence holders undermine the local leadership. Failure to cover the ground after mining and fencing of their area of work has resulted into conflicts with the community that are denied access to their crop gardens. There is a need for streamlined operations between the ministry, mineral investors and the district local leadership if the mineral sector is to benefit all,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

The Kabale District vice chairperson, Ms Miria Tugume, stressed the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding between the local government and mineral investors before mining activities commence. He said the agreement should clearly outline the obligations of each party.

Mr Alex Ngabonziza, the operations director of Steam Investments Ltd, which is finalising the construction of a Shs5.6 trillion iron ore processing factory in Rubanda District, questioned the Ministry of Energy officials about why artisanal miners are allegedly being allowed to encroach on their licensed areas.

In response, Ms Nyamutoro asked local leaders to always apply the law while dealing with mineral investors.