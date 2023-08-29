Kisoro man jailed 35 years for rape and murder

The high court in Kabale has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 35 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of murdering an adult woman whom he also raped.

The Kabale High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor passed the sentence but subtracted 1 year and 3-months which the convict had spent on remand.

State prosecution led by Grace Nabagala Ntege told court that Obed Hafashimana, a resident of Bushunga Village in Kisoro District, raped and murdered Anociata Nyirashavu who was a resident of the same village on November 20, 2021 with malice aforethought.

Prosecution further told court that the convict was a known criminal in the area. He always threatened to kill the deceased woman over unknown reasons, court learnt.

“The acts of the convict were in disregard for human life. Although the defence lawyer for the convict claimed that he was remorseful and a first offender,” Justice Emokor observed.

He said court has proved that the convict was not remorseful and deserved a deterrent sentence.