Kisoro man kills lover for allegedly refusing to bear his child

Police in Kisoro District are investigating a murder case that occurred in Gishondori Village, Muramba Subcounty, on the night of September 13, 2025, where a 25-year-old mother of three, Anna Fayida, a Mutwa by tribe, was beaten to death by her 21-year-old husband, Turinayo Besigye.

The motive behind the heinous act is believed to be Besigye's frustration over Fayida's alleged refusal to conceive a child with him.

Mr Sigwa Simon, the LC1 Chairperson of Gishondori Village, says he received a distress call around 9PM from Besigye's brother reporting to him about the murder.

"I received a call about the murder of the Mutwa woman and immediately contacted Muramba Police to intervene," Simon said, describing Besigye as a known troublemaker. "Turinayo is a monotonous criminal who has been terrorising this community and has been arrested about three times before being released."

Fayida's mother, Jesca Nyirabarera, expressed her heartbreak, saying, "I was coming from Koranya Trading Centre when I heard people’s alarms. They told me my daughter had been killed."

According to residents, Fayida was previously married to a UPDF soldier, with whom she had three children - two girls and one boy - before marrying Besigye.

The suspect's brother, Robert Niyonzimama, recounted the events leading to the tragedy.

"Around 8PM, I was called to intervene in a fight between the couple. When I tried to separate them, Besigye attacked me. He consumes marijuana, and I was only saved when another brother pulled me away."

Following his arrest, Besigye confessed to the crime, revealing the disturbing motive behind his actions.

"She kept promising me a child, but she refused to give me one. The three children she has are not mine, and I wanted my own."

Homicide investigators visited the scene, drew a sketch map, and took Fayida's body to Kisoro Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

According to the 2024 police crime report, at least 26 people lose their lives every day to murders and accidents. The crime report shows that homicide cases continued to increase from 4,248 cases to 4,329 incidents. At least 4,411 people (3,703 males and 708 females) lost their lives in homicide cases countrywide.



