Kisoro mayoral aspirants cry foul, reject partial re-election

Two mayoral candidates in southwestern Uganda’s Kisoro Municipality have rejected a decision by local authorities to conduct a partial re-run of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, insisting that electoral irregularities extended beyond the single village selected for re-voting.

Ramadhan Ndikuyeze and John King Mbonigaba, a musician and radio personality popularly known as Rukara Rwabishingwe, are demanding re-elections in three villages: Kisoro Main, Kisoro Hill, and Karumena.

Late this week, the Kisoro District Security Committee and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party registrar announced that a fresh vote would be held only in Karumena Village on July 26, following reports of voting irregularities n Thursday.

However, the two candidates allege that fraud, including underage voting and voter inflation, was widespread.

“We have clear evidence of electoral malpractice in Kisoro Hill, Karumena, and Kisoro Main,” Ndikuyeze said after a closed-door security meeting.

Adding: “Why is the security committee not agreeing with us when we’ve presented this evidence?”

Ndikuyeze also accused school proprietors of ferrying underage students to polling stations to vote in favour of rival candidate Nambajimana Alex. Nambajimana declined to comment when contacted.

Mbonigaba, who claims to have been leading by 77 votes before results from the disputed villages were added, echoed the concerns.

“If every candidate has supporters in those villages, why is the security team refusing to allow re-elections there?” he said. “This delay suggests bribery, malpractice, and vote rigging.”

The pair warned that they would not recognise any outcome unless fresh elections are held in all three contested villages.

“If the security committee insists on a re-election in only one village, there should be no re-election at all,” Ndikuyeze said.

He added: “The NRM Electoral Commission, led by Dr Tanga Odoi, must intervene.”

The Kisoro mayoral race, one of the most competitive local contests, has been marred by delays and growing tension. As of Friday, no official results had been declared, fuelling anxiety among supporters gathered at the district tally center.

Meanwhile, in the Kisoro District LC5 chairperson race, NRM Registrar Tadeo Mujyambere declared Richard Ndyana the winner with 45,343 votes (64.6%), defeating former chairperson Milton Bazanye Mutabazi, who polled 24,796 votes (35.4%).

Ndyana, the outgoing mayor of Kisoro Municipality, is now poised to assume the district leadership, leaving the mayoral seat vacant and unresolved.

Mujyambere has directed all mayoral candidates to appear before the Resident District Commissioner for further dialogue as pressure mounts on the NRM to ensure electoral credibility.