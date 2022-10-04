Kisoro NRM boss remanded over aggravated trafficking

The Kabale grade one magistrate Ms Rachael Tabaruka on Tuesday remanded the Kisoro District NRM vice chairman after charging him with aggravated trafficking in persons.

Ramathan Ndikuyeze was remanded to Ndorwa government prisons located in Kabale Town until October 11 when he will reappear in court for further mention.

Ndikuyeze who doubles as the LCIII chairman for the Central Division in Kisoro Municipality, and a resident of Kisoro town, was not allowed to take a plea since the case is criminal in nature and can only be heard by the High Court.

Aggravated trafficking is contrary to sections 3 (1) (a) and 4 (g) of the prevention of trafficking in persons act of 2009, in the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.