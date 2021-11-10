Kisoro pair in sex video sentenced to 30 months

The convicts

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The video became viral on social media, prompting calls from members of the public to arrest the suspects.

A couple that was captured in a video having sex in a public place has been convicted on their own guilty plea of acts of gross indecency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.