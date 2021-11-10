Kisoro pair in sex video sentenced to 30 months

A couple that was captured in a video having sex in a public place has been convicted on their own guilty plea of acts of gross indecency.

Mr Fred Gidudu, the trial magistrate, yesterday sentenced Paskari Hafashimana, and Colodine Mukamulenzi to 30 months imprisonment each.

Caught in the act

Hafashimana and Mukamulenzi were recorded performing a sexual act in public on Kisoro-Bunagana highway in Kisoro Township, Kisoro District on November 2 at about 5pm.

The video became viral on social media, prompting calls from members of the public to arrest the suspects.

The following day, Hafashimana and Mukamulenzi were arrested and confessed to the crime, but asked for forgiveness.

Tough sentence

On the contrary, the Resident State Attorney sanctioned the offences of indecent acts.

The sentence is one of the toughest that has been given to suspects arrested on offences of gross indecency.