Kisoro police warn of logistical gaps ahead of tense NRM primaries

Police in Kisoro District have raised alarm over critical logistical shortfalls ahead of Thursday’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries, citing concerns over fuel, food, and operational resources for security teams deployed to safeguard the vote.

District Police Commander SP Ben Niwamanya Kashumbusha said despite reinforcements from national headquarters and sister agencies, security forces are stretched thin.

“These officers need to eat, and we need fuel for transport, which the police don’t have,” SP Kashumbusha said during a tense stakeholders’ meeting held Tuesday at the district council hall.

He warned against further violence following clashes reported at Iryaruhuri trading center on July 14.

“Security is ready and committed, and we’ve demonstrated that by containing earlier tensions,” he added.

The meeting brought together the NRM electoral commission, candidates, sub-county registrars, and security officials to assess election preparedness.

Resident District Commissioner Badru Sebyala echoed Kashumbusha’s plea for support, revealing that security teams had been “relying on donations from well-wishers” during the party’s campaign period.

Former Bufumbira South MP and candidate Sam Kwizera Bitangara urged calm and nonviolence.

“Elections are not a do-or-die affair; leadership comes from God,” he told fellow contestants.

Tensions remain high in several constituencies over allegations of voter bribery, intimidation, and manipulation of voter registers.

“Aspirants should cooperate with polling station registrars,” said district NRM registrar Mujambere Thadeo, promising to distribute updated registers to candidates ahead of the polls.

In Bufumbira North, political divisions took on an ethnic tone, as incumbent MP John Kamara accused Operation Wealth Creation commander Rtd Col Deo Kayita of stoking sectarian politics.

Kayita dismissed the allegations saying: “Hon. Kamara is only panicking under political pressure.”

The NRM primaries are expected to be hotly contested, particularly in Kisoro’s three parliamentary constituencies.

The stakes are high amid broader concerns about electoral violence and logistical readiness across parts of the country.

More than five campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to conduct peaceful and lawful campaigns.