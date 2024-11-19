Kisoro poll: Opposition, NRM go soul-searching after loss

A n independent candidate, Ms Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, was last week declared winner of the hotly contested Kisoro District Woman parliamentary by-election.

Ms Ngabirano defeated the NRM’s party flag bearer, Ms Rose Kabagyeni, with whom she contested during the party primaries, and four candidates from the National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Uganda People's Congress (UPC) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Of the 97,056 valid votes cast, Ms Ngabirano polled 50,459 votes, Ms Kabagyeni got 44,982 votes while NUP’s Sultana Salim could only manage 903 votes. Ms Aisha Cyimpaye of PPP polled 157 votes, Juliet Musanase of FDC got 193 votes, and Mable Ingabire of UPC had 362 votes. With the election now concluded, Opposition and NUP party leaders and supporters are holding an inquest into why they performed poorly in the poll.

Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama congratulates Akifeza Grace Ngabirano after she was declared winner of the November 14, 2024 Kisoro District woman MP by-election. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

The NUP party mobiliser in Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Moses Arineitwe, attributed the loss to voter intimidation, harassment and commercialisation of politics.

“While the country believed that in Kisoro District, the NRM party enjoys 100 percent support, we rewrote history when our candidate polled 900 votes. We shall continue amplifying mobilisation in the rural areas to enlighten Ugandans on the importance of voting for candidates in the Opposition,” Mr Arineitwe said. He added that the involvement of religious leaders and government agents, especially the security personnel, affected the campaign process. “Our supporters are always intimidated by religious leaders and government agents to the extent of threatening to deny them services if they vote for the opposition candidates,” Mr Arineitwe said.

“Unlike the NRM party mobilisers who dish out a lot of money to bribe voters during the campaign process and on the polling day, the National Unity Platform and other political parties solely depend on the goodwill of the voters,” he added. The district council speaker, Mr Amos Hakizimana, and the district vice chairperson, Mr Alex Nambaje, attributed Ms Ngabirano’s victory to the animosity from the NRM party primary elections where she lost to Ms Kabagyeni with a difference of 744 votes on the October 25. Ms Akifeza polled 39,197 votes against Kabagyeni’s 39,941 votes in the party primaries which were marred by allegations of rigging.

“The negative energy exercised during the NRM party primary electiowhere some party members felt that they were cheated worked against the NRM candidate,” said Mr Hakizimana. The chairperson of the NRM electoral commission, Dr Tanga Odoi, attributed the loss of the party flag bearer to the problem of mixing religion with politics.

NRM position

“NRM won in Kisoro and the opposition have shown how insignificant they are for now. The elders and people of Kisoro should sit, think and reflect on where they came from, where they are now and where they want to go,” he said. “An election process should never be seen as a do-or-die encounter, it should be seen as a political trajectory for the future and as the NRM party, we are looking at 2026 because we have tested what the opposition can do in Kisoro,” he added.

Dr Odoi, however, said they must address the internal party bickering. “The members of the NRM party in Kisoro should reflect on what went wrong during party primaries as well as address the issue of religious-political differences,” he said.

The head of the governance department at Kabale University, Prof Abel Mucunguzi, observed that the politics of Uganda is based on excitement and not policy or interests. “We have also witnessed money influence in politics to an extent that in majority cases, whoever spends more directly on the voters is assured of wibecause the voters have not matured to the level of having politics of interest orientation where people vote based on what they can receive from their leaders in the short term,” he said.

Motivation “It is only in the few cases we have witnessed people who have not spent much winning and this can be explained by a revolt whereby a candidate with more money is imposed on the people and people revolt against such a candidate because they feel that they have been taken for a ride, like what has just happened in Kisoro,” he added.

President Museveni waves to people who attended a rally at Muramba Primary School playground in Kisoro District where he campaigned for the NRM party flag bearer Rose Kabagyeni on November 12, 2024. He later addressed another rally at Saaza grounds in Kisoro Town. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

Prof Mucunguzi added that in western Uganda, people are still following individual connections to political aspirants. “And in most cases, most of the strong men and women subscribe to the NRM party and it follows that people feel that they can get connected to the government by voting for candidates who are from the party or party-leaning independents and they do not listen to the policy proposals of the opposition candidate for fear of cutting ties with the already strong men or women in the NRM party,” he explained.

NRM conundrum

NRM supporters in Kisoro were divided between the flag bearer, Ms Kabagyeni, and the independent candidate, Ms Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, who lost the party primary elections with a difference of about 700 votes.