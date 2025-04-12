Kisoro refugee camp overcrowded over Congo crisis

The Nyakabande Transit Centre in Kisoro District is struggling to cope with the influx of Congolese refugees, with numbers skyrocketing to 6,000 individuals, far surpassing its capacity of 1,000 refugees.

The centre, which provides temporary shelter and assistance, is facing significant humanitarian challenges due to the rapid influx of refugees fleeing insurgencies in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Douglas Asiimwe, Assistant Uganda Commission for Refugees, the situation is dire, with the centre receiving an average of 200 Congolese refugees daily, up from 50 in previous months.

"The influx has created significant humanitarian challenges for the country, Kisoro in particular, and that's why we want to engage the district officials to provide land for refugee management," he said.

The district officials have been approached for additional land to accommodate the growing refugee population. Abel Bizimana, LCV Chairperson for Kisoro District, confirmed that the request was submitted to the council for further verdict.

"I'm aware that the centre is struggling to cope with the large number of new arrivals. Land to put these units is available across the road, and expanding their transit camp would take over the admin block and come two housing units nearby," Bizimana explained.

Roger Hollo, Head of Sub-office UNHCR-Mbarara, reported that the situation has become dire, with the centre's capacity severely stretched. "We are concerned about inadequate space and resources to support such a large population. These individuals need support, yet the resources are meagre," Hollo said, adding that congestion has raised concerns about potential disease outbreaks, including pneumonia and malaria.

A delegation from South Sudan visited the Nyakabande Transit Centre to learn from Uganda's approach to humanitarian and development responses within its refugee system. Hon. John Dominic Dabi, Deputy Commissioner for Refugees' Affairs, Southern Sudan, acknowledged Uganda's leadership in refugee management practices in the region. "Uganda is recognized as a leader in refugee management practices in the region," Dabi said.

However, Akifeza Grace Ngabirano, Kisoro District Woman MP, expressed disappointment with the government's negligence in supporting refugees.

"We have been struggling with refugees from the DRC for a long time, but the government has kept a deaf ear in supporting us," she lamented.