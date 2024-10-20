Kisoro school gatekeeper arrested for assaulting female student

A 28-year-old gatekeeper at Kisoro Vision Secondary School was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a female student who attempted to leave the school without permission.

The incident occurred on October 18, 2024, and a video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation from local residents.

According to Mr Boaz Arineitwe, Kisoro police community liaison officer, the suspect, identified as Saddam from Yumbe district, was taken into custody following the circulation of the disturbing footage.

Kisoro's Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Tukamuhabwa, ordered the arrest and expressed deep concern over the video footage.

"Upon viewing the distressing footage circulating on social media platforms, showing the gatekeeper physically assaulting a defenseless girl, I was deeply perturbed," Tukamuhabwa said. "Consequently, I issued the order for the suspect's apprehension, emphasizing that governmental authorities do not condone acts of corporal punishment. The police are diligently investigating the case."

Local residents utilized social media platforms to condemn the gatekeeper's actions, urging law enforcement to take decisive action.

Kisoro district LCV chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana, thanked Tukamuhabwa for his swift action and emphasized the importance of handling the case carefully to protect the school's reputation.

"The school has been instrumental in transforming the educational landscape within the district," Bizimana said. "It's crucial that we hold the gatekeeper accountable for his actions and ensure justice is served."

The school's director, Mr Dan Munyambazi, also expressed concern over the incident and vowed to address the matter upon his return to Kisoro town.

"We will promptly address this issue to ensure our students' safety and well-being," Mr Munyambazi said.