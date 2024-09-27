Kisoro Woman MP by-election to be held on November 14

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the roadmap for the by-election of the Kisoro District Woman representative to Parliament.

The by-election is set to fill the position left vacant after the death of Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, the State Minister for Veteran Affairs and Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament, who passed away earlier this month.

According to the EC, the by-election will be held on November 14, and updating the voters' register for Kisoro District began yesterday. The roadmap also includes elections for councilors in electoral areas within the district where vacancies exist.

“The cut-off date for voter registration and transfer of voting locations in Kisoro District, along with the recruitment of officials for the display of the voters' register, is set for October 1 and 2," Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said yesterday.

From October 3 to November 6, the list of recruited officials will be displayed at the Office of the District Returning Officer and sub-county headquarters.

The schedule also includes training for display officers, Voting Location Slip (VLS) officials, supervisors, and the issuance of appointment letters.

During this period, the voters’ register will be displayed at polling stations, and Parish Tribunals will be convened.

The campaign period for the by-election will run from November 1 to November 12.

Other key activities, such as producing and issuing accreditation tags to political parties, organisations, and observers, will take place from November 1 to November 14.

Additionally, polling day officials, BVVK officials, tally clerks, and party agents will undergo training, and appointment letters will be issued.

The election for Special Interest Groups' councillors will take place on November 11, while November 14 is set as the polling day for the Kisoro District Woman representative and local government councilors.

“The Commission urges all stakeholders in Kisoro District to participate in these activities, adhering to the by-election guidelines," Justice Byabakama emphasised.

Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke died of a heart attack on September 7.

Nomination Process

Meanwhile, prospective candidates from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have begun picking nomination forms from the NRM EC offices in Kampala to compete in the party's primaries. One of the aspirants, Ms Fancy Brenda Nirere, expressed her readiness for the race.

"I feel I have the energy, zeal, and resilience to stand as Woman MP for Kisoro District. I respect the work Ms Mateke did for the people of Kisoro, but I’m bringing new energy and innovative solutions, focusing on education advancements, health improvements, tourism, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment," Ms Nirere stated.