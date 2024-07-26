Kiswahili is core in Africa's liberation struggle – Museveni

President Museveni has reiterated his commitment to promoting the Kiswahili language as a vital tool for African liberation and unity.

In a message delivered by Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala to over 300 NRM party cadres who attended a 2-week Kiswahili language retreat in Kyankwanzi, Mr Museveni emphasized that Kiswahili is an essential component of Africa's revolutionary struggles.

"Africa can only survive and develop into a strong united entity if we forge a common language as a formidable uniting factor for every Nation, People, and Race," Museveni said.

Gen Katumba Wamala urged the cadres to spread the language and help teach it to other Ugandans. "You are not only learning the Kiswahili language but have been grounded in ideology and patriotism as Pan-Africans," he said.

“The NRM party Secretariat has initiated Kiswahili language classes, open to all interested Ugandans. The leadership at the NRM party led by President Museveni has a great love for Uganda's future, and they are supporting the Kiswahili language teaching,” the NRM National Coordinator, Mr Stephen Bwire said.

Veteran journalist Michael Alereng attributed the slow pace of Kiswahili adoption to historical factors and lack of mindset strategy.

"Some of our people originally believed that the Kiswahili language was meant for people harbouring ill intentions against others and possibly the security forces. We need more mindset lessons for the Kiswahili lessons," he said.