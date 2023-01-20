Kitagwenda deputy RDC Ssekasamba is dead

Kitagwenda deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Joseph Ssekasamba, 45, has died, family members have confirmed.

According to his sister Ms Murungi Daphine, Ssekasamba died Friday morning at around 11:00 am at Mbarara Regional Referral hospital.

“He has been on dialysis since July, battling kidney disease,”said Ms Murungi.

“It’s a trying moment for our family, he loved, supported and cared so much for everyone. It is not easy to come to terms with his death. We will forever miss him,’’ she added.

His uncle Alfred Ssemambo described the deceased as a courageous man who loved excellence and perfection.

“He didn’t believe in failure, he was very courageous and hardworking. Even when he was on dialysis he would come to hospital and go back to work. He was a footballer; he coached many schools and joined politics at a young age. It’s a challenging moment for the family, we had just buried his mother in a period of less than two month,” said Mr Ssemambo.

The Mbarara Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmy Katera, described the deceased as intelligent, informed and reserved person.

“We joined together in 2014 as Deputy RDCs but during our meeting at leadership institute-NALI and other forums we had, he stood out as a very informed and intelligent officer, he had died at a time we needed him most,” Mr Kateera said.

Mr Bright Muhumuza, the coordinator National Unity Platform (NUP) in Ankole region and a friend to the deceased said he (Ssekasamba) was brave and determined.

“He is the one who recruited and trained me as an NRM cadre although we later parted ways. He was very good if he supported you but also dangerous if he did not support you. As a friend and a member of the Opposition, we hoped at one time he would use the same energy to support us, which has not come to pass. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Mr Muhumuza.

The late Ssekasamba joined the Office of the President as the Deputy RDC in 2014 and had worked at many stations including Masaka, Kira Municipality, Kyenjojo and Kitagwenda. He was born in Kikonko, Karera in Sheema Municipality.