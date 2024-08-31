Kiteezi affected families still unclear on next move

Communities affected by the August 10 Kiteezi landfill collapse in Wakiso District are still uncertain of their fate due to lack of clear resettlement plans from government. The Kiteezi landfill tragedy claimed 35 lives.

The affected communities wrote a letter to the office of the Prime Minister and copied other government entities on August 21 seeking information and guidance on their resettlement from areas around the landfill.

Copies of the letter seen by Monitor, written and signed by the Buwule and Mayiga Advocates show that the letter was delivered and received by the Office of the Prime Minister, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the Ministry of Constitutional Affairs.

Shortly after tragedy struck, KCCA Executive Director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka instructed families within 200 metre buffer zone to vacate the area.

“We are making an appeal for the people to move away from the buffer zone,” Ms Kisaka said reasoning that another similar form of tragedy could emanate from the same garbage mountain.

However, the affected communities in their letter to the authorities say the buffer is wide and some people call it home.

“We are reliably informed that the government has space-mapped the area and established a buffer zone of approximately 500 metres from the landfill for the evacuation of the residents,” the letter dated August 21, 2024 reads in part.

It adds that “It is important to note that Kiteezi has been the ancestral home to many residents who have lived in the area since time immemorial and over many generations.”

The affected persons have for weeks been surviving on hand-outs from well wishers and relief aid organisations because “the events of the last few days have caused panic, distress, and uncertainty amongst the village residents.” They therefore want government to come clear with definitive move on their resettlement.