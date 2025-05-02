Kiteezi landfill disaster: KCCA, NEMA sued over negligence

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), have been sued before the Kampala High Court for alleged regulatory failure that led to collapse of the Kiteezi landfill, leaving over 30 people dead and property worth millions buried by garbage.

The petitioner, Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (Cehurd), a civil society organisation, contends that KCCA and NEMA failed to fulfil their constitutional duty to safe guard the right to a clean, safe, and healthy environment, for which they should be penalised.









Cehurd claims that despite having clear prior knowledge of the landfill's escalating risks, including hazardous waste leakage, unchecked garbage accumulation, and leachate poisoning of critical water sources, both agencies failed in their duty to regulate, monitor, decommission, and rehabilitate the site until it was too late.

"A declaration that the failure by the respondents (KCCA and NEMA) to timely decommission the Kiteezi landfill located in the area of human settlement is a violation of the right to a healthy environment, health, life and property contrary Articles 39, 8A, 45, 22 (1) and 26 (1) of the Constitution," reads in part the court documents.

Adding: "A declaration that the failure by the respondents to create a buffer zone, establish environment safeguards and provide a regulatory oversight for waste disposal and management at the Kiteezi landfill was an abdication of the respondents' duty to provide a clean, safe and healthy environment to the community."

The petitioners also want the court to declare that the two government institutions failed in their duty to stop and control the crude, toxic and archaic and unregulated methods of general waste disposal and management at Kiteezi.

They argue that for decades, communities living around Kiteezi sounded the alarm about the smell, the water contamination, the diseases and the crumbling waste mountains but their cries were met with bureaucratic silence.

They want court to uphold the rights being fronted and set a precedent that no community should suffer ever again what the people of Kiteezi endured and continue to endure.







"The collapse of the landfill was not a natural disaster, but a policy and a regulatory failure, and ultimately a violation of the health and human rights of the residents and the community of Kiteezi," the petitioners contend.

On August 10 last year, a tragedy befell residents of Kiteezi following the collapse of the landfill under its own weight and killed at least 34 people coupled with burying of livestock and houses, according to police.

Then executive director of KCCA Dorothy Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi and the director health services, Dr Daniel Okello were arrested and charged with 34 counts of manslaughter and 21 counts of occasioning grievous harm by rush and neglect.