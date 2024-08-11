Kitezi land fill death toll jumps to 23

The death toll from the Saturday morning landfill collapse in Kitezi, Wakiso District has jumped to 23, authorities said on Sunday as President Museveni ordered a probe into the tragedy.

"The situation is getting calmer. We continue to retrieve the bodies. The cumulative number of those who have died stands at 23," acting Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson Daniel Nuwe Abine said on Sunday.

He added: “Those injured are 14 but some of them have been discharged."

While search and rescue operations are still ongoing, the Inspectorate of Government IGG) has announced commencement of investigations into the trash collapse following Museveni’s directive early Sunday.

"The investigations kicked off today (Sunday). We were on ground and took statements from some people. We are going to do it in the shortest time possible because the president (Museveni) wants information urgently," IGG spokesperson Ali Munira told journalists in Kampala.

However, she did not specify the period within which findings of their probe will be availed to the president or general public.

"Because a lot of parties are involved and we have to talk to all of them, I can't state the date when investigations will be concluded but, we are going to expedite the process," she highlighted.

Munira urged cooperation from those who will be considered to make statements or provide accurate information to investigators.

Museveni on Sunday directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to co-ordinate the removal of all households in the danger zone, in addition to ensuring the recovery, if possible, of an unknown number of people believed to be buried under the pile of rubbish.

“However, once again, this should educate Ugandans about the dangerous areas such as wetlands, lakeshores or the riverbanks, in the forests where they get in touch with monkeys and bring monkey-pox and Ebola to us, etc., etc.,” the Ugandan leader wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “All should know that People-technical or political who encourage them to do so are, actually, their enemies. How many times have we lost People in such mountain land slides, floods, etc.? Let us learn and keep away from danger.”

Museveni also directed State House to financially assist the families of those who died with Sh5million per person and Sh1million per person who was injured.

“This is not part of the legal compensation that may come from the government if any government agency is found to be responsible,” he emphasized.