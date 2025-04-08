Kitgum authorities evict NARO from research facility over land dispute

Authorities in Kitgum Municipality have evicted the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) from its Kitgum Satellite Station, disrupting ongoing research and service delivery.

The eviction, executed on March 24, 2025, comes amid allegations that municipal officials and senior government ministers are eyeing the 40-acre piece of untitled land that houses the facility.

Sources allege that two senior ministers have already received plots on the disputed land.

The Kitgum Satellite Station, which falls under the Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI), one of the 16 institutes under NARO, serves 17 districts across the Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

NARO officials say the eviction lacked legal backing and should have been executed via a court order. Instead, Kitgum Municipal Council officials, accompanied by armed security personnel, forcefully removed staff from the premises.

“Both NARO and Kitgum Municipal Council are in government with different mandates. We pray for a win-win so that service delivery is not disrupted. It is alleged that the Kitgum authorities are just interested in the land to sell to private developers, most of whom have already acquired plots there,” a source at Ngetta ZARDI said.

Both NARO and Kitgum Municipality claim ownership of the land based on separate sets of documents, each asserting that the land is public property.

In 2018, NARO accused then-MP for Kitgum Municipality, now State Minister for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, of encroaching on the satellite station land to construct a residence.

“The fact is Beatrice Anywar has built on the disputed land,” a source added.

Dr Alfred Kumakech, the acting director of Ngetta ZARDI, declined to comment, saying, “You know that kind of information we are not authorised to divulge. If we do it, we are going to do it in error. Get in touch with our communications officer.”

Mr Frank Mugabe, head of communications at NARO, twice promised to provide details but did not follow through.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr Jimmy Ebil Segawa, who also heads the district security committee, confirmed the eviction and downplayed the tensions.

“I think what is happening is just an administrative misunderstanding of how that matter has been handled, but there is no cause of alarm. This is government to government and we shall have a meeting soon to iron out any issues that could be there,” he said.

He also revealed that, apart from the contested 40-acre piece of land, a 90-acre plot used by NARO for research trials is also under contention.

Another NARO staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the secretariat in Kampala is fully aware of the issue.

“As we may be aware, NARO doesn't have the title for the contested 40 acres. We have been working with the Director General’s office through Director Corporate Services to amicably resolve the land dispute,” the source said.

“It’s unfortunate that the other party resorted to what they did. The affected staff may have to temporarily relocate to Ngetta as we make arrangements to make the NARO structures within the undisputed 90 acres habitable.”

Background

Since 1989, NARO’s Kitgum facility has faced a series of threats and encroachments by private individuals, politicians, and municipal officials.

A major incident occurred on June 17, 2021, when Kitgum Municipal Council opened a road through the facility’s land, damaging experimental crops including maize, cassava, millet, pearl millet, and pigeon peas. NARO valued the losses in the millions of shillings.

Dr Laban Turyagyenda, then Director of Research at Ngetta ZARDI, reported the incident to the RDC, accusing the municipality of criminal trespass and malicious damage.

A stakeholders’ meeting chaired by District Internal Security Officer David Aisu on June 29, 2021, failed to resolve the issue.

Dr Turyagyenda reiterated that the land was meant to serve the community, not private interests. He noted that private permanent buildings had already been erected on 40 acres of the land, which, according to national cadastral maps, were reserved for agricultural research.

Former town clerk Mr Emmanuel Banya said the ownership dispute dates back to 1966 and insisted that NARO owns only 90 acres.

“There is need for Ngetta ZARDI to substantiate ownership of the 130 acres to determine who is encroaching on whose land. Anything not documented will constitute hearsay,” Banya said.

Municipal physical planner Ms Irene Achola claimed the road was opened outside the 90 acres that NARO occupies, contradicting submissions by MAAIF cartographer Joseph Opio.

Mr Opio stated that the disputed 40 acres still reflect NARO ownership on national cadastral maps and that private buyers were unable to obtain valid land titles.

He suggested that, given the urban status of Kitgum, the land use may no longer be suitable for agriculture. He proposed a negotiated solution where NARO is allocated equivalent land elsewhere.

Municipal surveyor Mr Alexis Abonga said NARO had consulted the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys several times but failed to provide documentation proving ownership of the contested land.