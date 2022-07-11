Kitgum Diocese animal restocking drive pays off

Once Mr Richard Desmond Ocen’s cow delivers in two months’ time, he will give the calf to another farmer upon weaning.

The resident of Lamit South village, Pager Division, Kitgum Municipality, is one of the 39 beneficiaries of the Church of Uganda initiative to empower its followers, who received Friesian heifers under Kitgum Diocese a few months ago.

“Once it delivers, I will wean it and give the calf to the next farmer while I keep the cow to produce again. This is how we have agreed with the church,” Mr Ocen said.

“Extension service providers under the district veterinary and production departments visit me every fortnight to guide me on spraying, treating, feeding and other best management practices,” he added.

Mr Caesar Charles Omwony, a resident of Lemo West in Kitgum Municipality, also received a pair of piglets under the same initiative.

“My vision is to multiply and create a farm because the money earned from piggery farmers in my neighbourhood is encouraging,” Mr Omwony said.

He has now built a sty, where he also keeps 10 pigs of other farmers.

“We have negotiated with them on how to contribute to the feeds while they prepare their units and relocate the animals,” Mr Omwony said.

Feeding the animals remains a huge challenge due to absence of standard feeds and high prices of commodities. However, farmers told Daily Monitor that they expect to reap big from the venture.

“We are coming together as a group and buy feeds from Gulu because the price of sunflower cakes and maize brand rose from Shs700 to Shs1,000, and in Kitgum, they are not there,” Mr Richard Opira, a farmer, said.

He plans to expand into a farm where he can extensively do fattening and pork production.

The initiative started in mid-2020 when Kitgum Diocese raised Shs42m to buy food for its clergy since churches had been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The diocese also fundraised to buy a tractor for the clergy to till their farmlands.

Mr James Obalim, the diocesan household and community transformation coordinator, said they asked Naads to support the clergy and the Christians with livestock and seeds to boost their livelihood.

“Our request was to sustain the clergy and Christians during the lockdown and save them from begging from their flock, and luckily Naads granted our request to give us crossbreed dairy cows and piglets,” Mr Obalim said.

“We wrote a concept to the provincial headquarters to help us lobby for another tractor from government through Naads and Operation Wealth Creation, and it went well. We now have two tractors. While we hatched the idea, the provincial headquarters was also doing the same until Naads sanctioned the support for the entire province,” he added.

Naads also rolled out support to West Lango, Central Buganda, Busoga, and West Ankole dioceses.

Ms Josephine Ninsiima, a programme assistant at the Directorate of household and community transformation in Church of Uganda, said each of the five dioceses was given animals and other utilities.

“For example, Kitgum, West Lango, and Busoga dioceses got piglets and Friesian heifers because they requested for that but Central Buganda got ginger processing equipment, while West Ankole got a milk processing equipment,” Ms Ninsiima said.

Mr Obalim said they discouraged Christians from selling the animals.

“We have also entered an memorandum of understanding with the beneficiaries that once your animal reproduces, the heifers or the piglets are voluntarily distributed to the other Christians because what we received was not enough for everyone,” he said.

Mr Alfred Omwony, the district production officer, said 39 cows and 200 piglets were given to the diocese.

“One cow produces up to between 14 and 20 litres of milk per day, which fetches at least Shs38,000 daily. This is very encouraging and can change one’s life significantly,” he said.

Mr Omwony said they have deployed technical staff to provide assistance on feeding, cleaning, treatment and the general management of the animals until they are ready to be traded.

“We believe that this intervention will uplift their standards. We are optimistic because the demand for pigs is too high in Kitgum town, so we are sure these farmers won’t go wrong with these ventures,” Mr Omwony said.