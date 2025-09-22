Kitgum leaders crack down on illegal sale of medical foods

Leaders in Kitgum Municipality have launched a crackdown on street vendors and mobile money agents who are illegally selling medical foods known as Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF).

The leaders warned that vendors and other unauthorised dealers found selling the food supplement will face serious consequences, following a ban issued early last week. So far, police at Kitgum Central Police Station have arrested three people, but RUTF is still being openly sold on the streets. The Kitgum Municipal Council Speaker, Mr Reagan Nokrach, said the district has issued a total ban on the sale of RUTF by unauthorised people, adding that arrests and prosecution will continue. “The sale of therapeutic food on the streets is causing a lot of health problems to our community,” Mr Nokrach said in an interview at the weekend. RUTF is a nutrient-rich paste made from peanuts, sugar, milk powder, oil, vitamins, and minerals.

It is used to treat children suffering from severe malnutrition, known as wasting. The food supplement changed the way wasting is treated because the affected children can now be cared for at home instead of being admitted to hospital. Unicef describes RUTF as a “wonder food” since it is packed in single-dose foil sachets, has a shelf life of two years, and does not need refrigeration even after being opened. In Gulu City, much of the RUTF sold on the streets such as Jomo Kenyatta, Uliya Road, Moroto Road, and Gulu Central Market, is brought in by South Sudanese refugees. They usually get the food supplements from refugee settlements in Lamwo, Adjumani, and Obongi districts.

A 92 gramme sachet of RUTF is sold in local markets for between Shs1,500 and Shs2,000. “South Sudanese refugee women are the ones commonly vending this on almost every street of the city. They walk everywhere with these sachets because they get them from the settlement,” Mr Francis Ocira, a member of Bardege-Layibi Community Health support taskforce, told the Daily Monitor. Mr Ocira warned that the danger is that the children of the women selling RUTF may be left without it at home, which could worsen their health condition. “The plan is in place, we are about to kick off our operations in the city, because even mobile money vendors and shops display this product in the open market, it is illegal,” he added.

In a September 10 letter addressed to security organs in the district, Mr Joseph Bagorza, the Kitgum municipal town clerk, banned the sale of the product across the district, citing significant health concerns. Mr Bagorza said those selling the therapeutic foods are violating the National Drug Policy and Authority Act and the Food and Drugs Act, which classify RUFT as a specialised medical product. He added that they will use the Public Health Act to curb the vice. “Unauthorised street sale of RUTF undermines national nutrition programmes, puts vulnerable children at risk, and constitutes an offence punishable by law. Offenders will be subjected to enforcement actions in collaboration with the Uganda Police [Force and] the National Drug Authority (NDA),” he said.

Some street vendors, who preferred not to be named, said they usually buy the sachets in bulk from refugee settlement camps in Lamwo and the West Nile Sub-region before reselling them locally. Health experts warn that using RUTF without supervision can be dangerous. Starting treatment without proper assessment may cause refeeding syndrome, a condition that leads to life-threatening changes in body fluids and electrolytes. The high levels of vitamins and minerals in RUTF can also be harmful, with risks such as vitamin A or iron poisoning. Dr Dan Kamara, a consultant nutritionist at Bwindi Community Hospital, said if RUTF is given to a child wrongly, its high protein and energy content can cause swelling (oedema), liver strain, or stomach problems.

He added that because it contains milk and nuts, it can also trigger allergic reactions in some children. “Selling it on the streets and improper storage raise contamination risks and reduce therapeutic potency. Misuse also disrupts breastfeeding and appropriate complementary feeding, may mask underlying infections or chronic conditions, and diverts scarce supplies from clinically eligible children,” he said. He added that safe use of RUTF requires proper medical assessment.

This includes checking a child’s weight and height, measuring the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC), giving the right dose according to the child’s age and weight, and carrying out regular monitoring. Health workers should track weight gain, appetite, swelling (oedema), and key laboratory results during treatment. “For patient safety and avoiding complications, RUTF must be distributed only through licensed health services under qualified nutrition and medical supervision,” Dr Kamara said.



