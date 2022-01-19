Kitgum leaders petition govt over upgrade of health centre

Omiya-anyima Sub-county in Kitgum District, which authorities want to be elevated to a town council. PHOTO | TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  • Mr John Peter Ocen, the sub-county chairman, said the elevation of the facility to health centre IV status will improve maternal health services.  

Leaders of Omiya-anyima Sub-county in Kitgum District have asked the government to elevate Omiya-anyima Health Centre III to a health centre IV and make the sub-county a town council.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.