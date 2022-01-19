Kitgum leaders petition govt over upgrade of health centre

Leaders of Omiya-anyima Sub-county in Kitgum District have asked the government to elevate Omiya-anyima Health Centre III to a health centre IV and make the sub-county a town council.

The leaders argued that the population has grown bigger and the current health centre can not ably cater for them.

“This population is being served by only one health facility, which is extremely overwhelmed. We, therefore, ask the government to consider elevating the facility from level III to level IV to meet the continuously growing demand for health services” a January 14 petition to the Ministry of Local Government reads in part.

“Omiya-anyima Health Centre III cannot adequately service this population. It runs out of drugs in less than a week once National Medical Stores delivers them,” it adds.

“The upgrade means that the facility will possess equipment, drugs and personnel who can handle the many conditions that usually get referred elsewhere because there are no drugs or health workers,” it added.

Why elevate

Mr John Peter Ocen, the sub-county chairman, said the elevation of the facility to health centre IV status will improve maternal health services.

“The only health centre IV is far away from the locals, so they travel long distances to access health services,” he said.

Mr Ocen added that a town council will improve service delivery.

“Omiya-anyima has a population numerous enough to fund its activities. Once elevated to a town council status, services will improve, which will spur physical development,” he said.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Local Government minister, said he would work with area MPs through the Ministry of Health to ensure that the Omiya-anyima Health Centre III is upgraded.

Mr Magyezi, however, said there are no funds to support elevation of the sub-county to a town council, adding that court also blocked the government from creating more administrative units.

“I am requesting you to be patient with us, we are not creating new local government units now because of money, and also the court stopped us, we shall create it towards next elections,” he said.

Mr Magyezi advised Mr Christopher Obol Arwai, the Kitgum District chairman, to table before the district council a motion to elevate Omiya-anyima into a town council for its approval, while it waits for the ministry action in future.

“Table the matter to ensure the council approves the creation of the town council so that I send a team of technical people on the ground to assess the place, although we cannot grant it now,” Mr Magyezi said.

New district bid

Local Government minister Rafael Magyezi also confirmed that he received a formal bid from Kitgum leaders for the creation of a new district. “While we are not creating any more administrative units, we are going to create new districts, Chwa is already on my table. I have so far received requests in writing from both Chwa East MP Margaret Lamwaka as well as the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Oryem Okello, over the same,” Mr Magyezi said.

“Mr Oryem Okello, has been bringing the same matter to the Cabinet and last time the President directed me to make sure we study their request and create Chwa district,” he added.







