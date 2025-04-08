Kitgum man lynched over theft of chicken and radio set

A 24-year-old man has been lynched by angry residents in Guu ‘A’ Ward, Pandwong Division, Kitgum Municipality, after he was allegedly caught stealing two chickens and a radio set.

The victim, only identified as Komakech, was a resident of Pawidi in Kitgum Matidi Sub-County, Kitgum District.

His alleged accomplice, Gung, 27, survived the attack but sustained serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at Kitgum General Hospital.

The two men, suspected members of a violent street gang that has reportedly been terrorizing residents for months, allegedly broke into the home of Bosco Ocaya Okidi in Ginnery West Cell, Guu ‘A’ Ward, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Inspector of Police Joe Oloya, the Aswa East Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), the suspects stole two chickens, a radio set, a pair of shoes, and a black bag.

“The two suspects were arrested with the above stolen items on the spot where one Komakech (deceased) tried to run away, was chased and got by the community when Ocaya Bosco Okidi had made an alarm,” he said in a brief statement.

Oloya further noted that Komakech was beaten by the mob and later died around 6am. His body was taken to Kitgum General Hospital mortuary.

“One victim (Gung) was admitted to Kitgum General Hospital in critical condition following the dark,” Oloya added.

This incident brings to five the number of individuals killed by mob action in East Acholi since the beginning of the year.

Mob justice continues to be a persistent and deadly issue in Uganda, particularly in communities where public trust in the justice system remains low. Residents often take matters into their own hands, citing frustration over delayed or ineffective legal action against suspected criminals.

In 2023 alone, 1,039 individuals died in Uganda due to assault, making it the second-highest cause of death that year, according to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report. Assault accounted for 26.8 percent of all homicide cases recorded.

Other reported causes of homicide in 2023 which resulted in the death of 300 people, hacking, 266, stabbing (157), domestic violence (242), poisoning (110), and ritual (84).

In total, 4,248 people were murdered across Uganda in 2023, an average of 11 deaths per day.