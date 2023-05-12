Kitgum pro-poor water system commissioned

Residents sang and danced as officials from Ministry of Water and Environment and partners commissioned a pro-poor water system in Omia Anyima Sub-county, Kitgum District, on Wednesday.

Omia Anyima has for several years been grappling with water scarcity, which is exacerbated by a low water table and deficient piped water supply infrastructure.

In response, the Ministry of Water and Environment through Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation (NuWS) undertook system improvements and network extension works for Omiya Anyima Water Supply System.

This intervention was implemented by the ministry with support from Uganda Sanitation for Health Activity (USHA), a programme financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Eng Pierre Rwaka Mucunguzi, who represented the commissioner of urban water supply and sewerage services department at the Water Ministry, said a pro-poor block tariff will be used in the project.

He explained that the tariff ensures that one’s socio-economic status does not define one’s access to water because consumers who use less water pay per cubic metre of water.

The first block or unit of water which is 1,000 litres of water consumed (also known as a ‘lifeline’ block) is heavily subsidised. A unit is equivalent to fifty 20 litre-jerrycans or “block” of water per cubic metre.

Once water consumption passes a certain threshold, the household will move into a higher price bracket, paying more per cubic metre. Three or four such blocks, each with an increase in charge aligned to increased water consumption, tend to be the norm, he added.

“For the first 50 jerry cans of water (one unit), a consumer pays Shs1, 000 and then pays Shs2,000 per additional unit. We did not have this billing system in Uganda until USAID came to the Ministry of Water and Environment and said you will benefit from that arrangement. So, you can see how partners can help the country to develop!” Mr Rwaka said on Wednesday.

Mr Nicholas Tugume, the deputy manager of NuWS, said:“We installed a water treatment unit to ensure the water we supply to the communities is pure and safe for consumption. This unit is already functional,” he said.

Mr Tugume said the ministry also managed to boost the pumping hours from the previous six hours using the solar system to approximately 12 hours of pumping.

100 households have so far been connected in the sub-county.

Mr Stephen Omony Lakwonyero, the Kitgum deputy chief administrative officer, welcomed the project as a worthy development.

“The few years I’ve worked in Kitgum District, Omia Anyima is the most problematic sub-county in as far as water supply is concerned because the water table is very low,” he said.

He added: “My grandfather,a reverand, worked in this great area for a very long time. Whenever I would visit him, the story he would tell me was that Omia Anyima was known for its lack of water. “

Mr John Peter Ocen, the LC3 chairman of Omia Anyima, however, said the water coverage in the sub-county stands at 64 percent.

The sub-county has a total population of 12,500 people and 57 villages. However, 14 villages including Payuda, Aywee, Vietnam and Guruguru, do not have access to safe water.

Ms Joyce Auma, a resident of Kweyo Village, said they have been trekking long distances in search of clean water for the last 20 years.

“And due to the problem of water scarcity, some men beat their wives whenever they would delay at the water source,” she said on Wednesday.