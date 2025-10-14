KIU student charged over recording High Court judge without consent

A 29-year-old law student at Kampala International University (KIU) has been charged before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court for allegedly obtaining personal data belonging to Justice Andrew Khauka of the High Court.

Herbert Arinaitwe, a resident of Bulwa Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Alex Niyonzima on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful obtaining of personal data contrary to Section 7(1) of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap 97, and Regulation 34(1) of the Data Protection and Privacy Regulations No. 21 of 2021.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that on October 10, 2025, while at Room 3, High Court Kampala, Arinaitwe without prior consent of Justice Khauka, unlawfully obtained personal data, to wit, a video recording of the said judge.

Representing the State, Jane Francis Itae informed the court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

“The inquiries in this matter are still ongoing,” Itae told court, opposing the bail application made by the defence.

She further objected to Arinaitwe’s release on bail, arguing that the documents presented by the accused purporting to show that he was a student at Kampala University required verification.

“The accused has presented documents from the university, but we do not have proof from the university indicating that he is their student. We want to verify with the university. If granted bail, he may interfere with investigations,” Itae submitted.

Defence counsel Norbert Rwabitti applied for bail on behalf of Arinaitwe, arguing that his client was a bona fide student at Kampala University and had provided proof of admission and identification.

“The accused is a law student at Kampala International University and has provided a copy of his admission letter and university identity card,” Rwabitti said.

“He even has a paper for Criminal Law on October 15. The accused has two sureties who are aware of their responsibilities,” he added.

Responding to the prosecution’s objection, Rwabitti insisted that the documents presented were original and that bail was a constitutional right.

“The accused has presented his original university ID and admission form, which are primary evidence. There is nothing useful to verify. The issue of ongoing inquiries is not the duty of the accused, and he has a right to apply for bail. It is within the court’s discretion to grant it,” he submitted.

In his ruling, Magistrate Niyonzima noted that the sureties presented by the accused were substantial and accordingly granted bail.

“It is uncontroverted that the sureties are substantial and for that reason, I am inclined to grant the accused a non-cash bail of Shs1 million,” the magistrate ruled.

“Given that he is a student, I will grant a non-cash bail of Shs1 million, and each of the sureties are bonded at Shs5 million not cash. Sureties, if you do not do what you are supposed to do, you pay this money and forfeit it,” he added.

The case was adjourned to November 25, 2025, for hearing.