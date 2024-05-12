KIU student found dead in hostel room

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating the death of a student at Kampala International University (KIU), Western Campus, in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson has identified the deceased as Isaac Otieno Ochola, 33, a Kenyan by nationality.

"The deceased was doing Masters Degree in Internal medicine and staying at Hannington Hostel in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality," Tumusiime said.

Mr Tumusiime said the body of the deceased was discovered on Saturday after the neighbours were troubled by a foul smell and flies coming from his room.

“They alerted the private security guard at this hostel and he also informed the police. Our officers visited the scene, recorded statements from neighbours and then conveyed the body to KIU Teaching Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

One of the neighbours, Mr Alex Tumusiime, when police broke into his room they found different kinds of medicines.

"When we broke into his room together with the police, we found different kinds of medicines like pethidine hydrochloride injections, Clonazepam and syringes were placed on a table near the bed, the decomposing body was well-dressed," he said.