KIU student found hanging dead in suspected suicide

Police in Bushenyi District, western Uganda, are investigating the suspected death by suicide of a 20-year-old student at Kampala International University (KIU) Ishaka branch, authorities said Saturday.

The body of John Lukoma was discovered hanging from a tree near a male students' hostel on the campus early Friday, according to Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson Apollo Tayebwa.

"On May 9, 2025, Patrick Muganga, a security guard at Kampala International University, reported to us that around 06:40 am while on patrol, he found the body of the deceased hanging on an avocado tree next to the toilets of male students' hostels," Tayebwa told journalists.

He added that a case of suspected suicide had been opened at Bushenyi central police station. "The body was retrieved from the scene and taken to Kampala International University Teaching Hospital mortuary for postmortem, and we shall be informing the public about the results," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa urged the public, particularly young people, to avoid death by suicide as a response to depression and stress, advising those in distress to seek help from friends and counseling centers.

Lukoma's roommate, Patrick Okoume, 21, said the deceased had been struggling with tuition fees and upkeep.

"He has been disturbed with issues paying tuition and upkeep. He remained worried whether he will complete his course, this could be partly the reason he died by suicide," Okoume said.

While university authorities declined to comment directly, a letter purportedly from the administration circulated, appealing to students to utilize counseling services.

"Whether you knew Lukoma John personally or not, this news has affected each one of you because this is your fellow student. I understand most of you are confused, sad, and in fear, please you know that you are not alone, we are here to support," the letter read.

The 2024 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) indicated a significant mental health crisis among young Ugandans, with 272,271 reported cases of suicidal thoughts, including 36,615 among those aged 15-21 and 34,697 among young adults aged 20-24.