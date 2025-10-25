KIU to graduate 2,500 students at 32nd ceremony in Ishaka-Bushenyi

Kampala International University (KIU) will graduate about 2,500 students during its 32nd graduation ceremony on Saturday at the KIU Western Campus in Ishaka-Bushenyi District.

Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammed Ngoma told reporters on Friday that this will be the second major graduation hosted at the Western Campus, highlighting the university’s commitment to “bring celebrations of academic excellence closer to our regional communities.”

President Museveni is expected to grace the ceremony.

“As we celebrate our 32nd graduation ceremony and 25 years of existence, we are glad that, as a university of science and technology, we have played a key role as a major driver of the country’s social and economic transformation,” Prof Ngoma said.

He said KIU’s founding philosophy of community engagement has guided its efforts to develop practical solutions to local challenges.

“Our research is not kept on shelves. We disseminate it and hold annual research conferences where we invite stakeholders, including policy makers, to take up some findings and contribute to policy formulation,” he noted.

Prof Ngoma added that the university operates an innovation and technology hub, where collaboration with community members has produced several market-approved products.

He called on the government to support private institutions with innovation funds, providing technical assistance, networking opportunities, and financial backing to develop and commercialize new technologies.

KIU has also deepened international collaborations. In partnership with Utrecht University in the Netherlands and Junior Achievement Uganda (JAU), the university will host an international summer school from October 31 to November 9, 2025 at both KIU campuses in Uganda.

“We shall host thirteen students and four professors from the Netherlands,” Prof Ngoma said. The summer school will be held under the theme, “Bridging continents; African-European Youths Collaborating for a Diverse and Digital Future.”

He said the initiative aims to strengthen cross-continental learning and innovation, preparing graduates to address contemporary challenges in technology, business, and community development.