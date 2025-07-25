Hello

KIU to mark 25 years as over 2,000 graduate Saturday

A section of Kampala International University. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

By  Sylvia Katushabe

What you need to know:

  • The 31st graduation ceremony will take place under the theme: "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development."

A total of 2214 students are set to graduate tomorrow with different academic discipline during the Kampala International University (KIU) 31st Graduation ceremony.


Out of these13,000 ( 61 percent) are males while 914 (39 percent) are female and 1237 are from Science based courses while 977 humanities.

According to the KIU University Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Ngoma a total of 69 graduate students will graduate with first class honors 42 female and 27 females from both science based courses and humanities.


"The 31st graduation ceremony happening tomorrow July26, will take place at KIU western campus in Ishaka Bushenyi district," Prof Ngoma said.


The graduation will take place under the theme; "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development”.


Speaking to Daily Monitor today evening, Prof Ngoma revealed that gates will be open at 7am and graduation will commence at 9:00am.


“Our students are ready to join the labour market and through our education and learning environment, we have effectively prepared learners to meet the needs and challenges of the modern world,” Mr Ngoma told Daily Monitor last evening.

He added: “At KIU, we respond to the needs of society, the economy and the environment. We prepare students for an inclusive society. Our programmes are highly competitive and are market-driven. We stand for service excellence and client satisfaction.”

KIU is owned by Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba. He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and is credited with founding the university in 2001. KIU has expanded significantly under his leadership, establishing multiple campuses in Uganda and even internationally. The university has three main campuses: the Main Campus in Kansanga, Kampala, the Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi, and a constituent college in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

The university will also celebrate 25 years of excellence in education.


List of First Class graduate students


1 CHARLES Ceaser Rwankote

2 KINTU Collins

3 BIRABWA Joeria

4 LASUBA Joseph Chaplain

5 KANYEREZI Eric

6 SSEKIDDE Nasser


7 NALUNGA Allen Deborah


8 OMODING Joseph


9 WATHUM Robert

10 KAZIBWE Abubaker

11 NAMBUYA Immaculate

12 NAMBAFU Vivian bridget

13 KYALO Faith Mutio

14 EGESSA Slivestr


15 KATWESIGE David


16 MIIRU Musa

17 ASINA Abubakar

18 KABILA Aloysious

19 MWESIGWA Johnan

20 MWEBAZA Eric

Prof Muhammad Ngoma

21 TINDIWENSI Nkajunwa


22 MUMBERE Benard


23 MARSUK Ronnie


24 MUGALE Kyanda Tresor


25 KHATONDI Paul


26 MULWANI Wycliffe


27 BABIRYE Gloria


28 ALISEGHA Lydia


29 MUSIJJO Asuman


30 HIGENYI Amuza


31 BASOLENE Rhouben


32 MBAINE Colleb


33 MUGENYI Sheila


34 BALUKU Fortunate


35 LONGUN Elia Lotoro


36 OWOMUGISHA Marycent


37 NATAMBA Justine


38 OTTO Joseph Justine


39 IRANKUNDA Marion


40 MUGISHA Ismail


41 BUTANDA Shafiq


42 WOMUNAFU Florence


43 WANTIMBA Janat


44 NALWADDA Shamim


45 MURUNGI Bellan


46 KAWANGUZI Julius


47 TUSIIME Joanita


48 MUHUMUZA Julius


49 NAKAYENZE Celestine


50 NAMUSOKE Lilian


51 OKELLO Paul


52 NABATANZI Joan


53 ATUKWATSE Meltus


54 AACHA Juliet


55 NABALAMBA Hildah


56 WAISWA Philip


57 ASINGE Caroline


58 OCEN Stephen


59 NATASHA Redempter


60 NSUBUGA Ramathan Lule


61 MUYINDA Basamu


62 UFOYMUNGU Denis


63 HAMID Khelil


64 BWAMBALE Samuel


65 MUSIWA Salama


66 NAMUBIRU Zakia


67 NAMUBIRU Lillian


68 TAYEBWA Obed


69 KIIZA Joshua



