KIU to mark 25 years as over 2,000 graduate Saturday

A total of 2214 students are set to graduate tomorrow with different academic discipline during the Kampala International University (KIU) 31st Graduation ceremony.





Out of these13,000 ( 61 percent) are males while 914 (39 percent) are female and 1237 are from Science based courses while 977 humanities.





According to the KIU University Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Ngoma a total of 69 graduate students will graduate with first class honors 42 female and 27 females from both science based courses and humanities.





"The 31st graduation ceremony happening tomorrow July26, will take place at KIU western campus in Ishaka Bushenyi district," Prof Ngoma said.





The graduation will take place under the theme; "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development”.





Speaking to Daily Monitor today evening, Prof Ngoma revealed that gates will be open at 7am and graduation will commence at 9:00am.





“Our students are ready to join the labour market and through our education and learning environment, we have effectively prepared learners to meet the needs and challenges of the modern world,” Mr Ngoma told Daily Monitor last evening.

He added: “At KIU, we respond to the needs of society, the economy and the environment. We prepare students for an inclusive society. Our programmes are highly competitive and are market-driven. We stand for service excellence and client satisfaction.”

KIU is owned by Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba. He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and is credited with founding the university in 2001. KIU has expanded significantly under his leadership, establishing multiple campuses in Uganda and even internationally. The university has three main campuses: the Main Campus in Kansanga, Kampala, the Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi, and a constituent college in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

The university will also celebrate 25 years of excellence in education.





List of First Class graduate students





Prof Muhammad Ngoma

