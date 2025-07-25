KIU to mark 25 years as over 2,000 graduate Saturday
What you need to know:
- The 31st graduation ceremony will take place under the theme: "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development."
A total of 2214 students are set to graduate tomorrow with different academic discipline during the Kampala International University (KIU) 31st Graduation ceremony.
Out of these13,000 ( 61 percent) are males while 914 (39 percent) are female and 1237 are from Science based courses while 977 humanities.
According to the KIU University Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Ngoma a total of 69 graduate students will graduate with first class honors 42 female and 27 females from both science based courses and humanities.
"The 31st graduation ceremony happening tomorrow July26, will take place at KIU western campus in Ishaka Bushenyi district," Prof Ngoma said.
The graduation will take place under the theme; "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development”.
Speaking to Daily Monitor today evening, Prof Ngoma revealed that gates will be open at 7am and graduation will commence at 9:00am.
“Our students are ready to join the labour market and through our education and learning environment, we have effectively prepared learners to meet the needs and challenges of the modern world,” Mr Ngoma told Daily Monitor last evening.
He added: “At KIU, we respond to the needs of society, the economy and the environment. We prepare students for an inclusive society. Our programmes are highly competitive and are market-driven. We stand for service excellence and client satisfaction.”
KIU is owned by Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba. He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and is credited with founding the university in 2001. KIU has expanded significantly under his leadership, establishing multiple campuses in Uganda and even internationally. The university has three main campuses: the Main Campus in Kansanga, Kampala, the Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi, and a constituent college in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
The university will also celebrate 25 years of excellence in education.
List of First Class graduate students
1 CHARLES Ceaser Rwankote
2 KINTU Collins
3 BIRABWA Joeria
4 LASUBA Joseph Chaplain
5 KANYEREZI Eric
6 SSEKIDDE Nasser
7 NALUNGA Allen Deborah
8 OMODING Joseph
9 WATHUM Robert
10 KAZIBWE Abubaker
11 NAMBUYA Immaculate
12 NAMBAFU Vivian bridget
13 KYALO Faith Mutio
14 EGESSA Slivestr
15 KATWESIGE David
16 MIIRU Musa
17 ASINA Abubakar
18 KABILA Aloysious
19 MWESIGWA Johnan
20 MWEBAZA Eric
21 TINDIWENSI Nkajunwa
22 MUMBERE Benard
23 MARSUK Ronnie
24 MUGALE Kyanda Tresor
25 KHATONDI Paul
26 MULWANI Wycliffe
27 BABIRYE Gloria
28 ALISEGHA Lydia
29 MUSIJJO Asuman
30 HIGENYI Amuza
31 BASOLENE Rhouben
32 MBAINE Colleb
33 MUGENYI Sheila
34 BALUKU Fortunate
35 LONGUN Elia Lotoro
36 OWOMUGISHA Marycent
37 NATAMBA Justine
38 OTTO Joseph Justine
39 IRANKUNDA Marion
40 MUGISHA Ismail
41 BUTANDA Shafiq
42 WOMUNAFU Florence
43 WANTIMBA Janat
44 NALWADDA Shamim
45 MURUNGI Bellan
46 KAWANGUZI Julius
47 TUSIIME Joanita
48 MUHUMUZA Julius
49 NAKAYENZE Celestine
50 NAMUSOKE Lilian
51 OKELLO Paul
52 NABATANZI Joan
53 ATUKWATSE Meltus
54 AACHA Juliet
55 NABALAMBA Hildah
56 WAISWA Philip
57 ASINGE Caroline
58 OCEN Stephen
59 NATASHA Redempter
60 NSUBUGA Ramathan Lule
61 MUYINDA Basamu
62 UFOYMUNGU Denis
63 HAMID Khelil
64 BWAMBALE Samuel
65 MUSIWA Salama
66 NAMUBIRU Zakia
67 NAMUBIRU Lillian
68 TAYEBWA Obed
69 KIIZA Joshua