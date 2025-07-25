KIU to marks 25 years as over 2,000 graduate Saturday

A total of 2,214 students are set to graduate on Saturday during Kampala International University’s (KIU) 31st graduation ceremony, scheduled to take place at the university’s Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi District.

According to KIU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo Ngoma, of the graduating class, 1,300 (61%) are male while 914 (39%) are female. A total of 1,237 students pursued science-based courses, while 977 studied humanities.

The university will also celebrate 25 years of excellence in education, Prof Ngoma said, speaking to Daily Monitor on Friday evening.

Out of the total graduating cohort, 69 students will be awarded First Class degrees (42 female and 27 male) across both science and humanities disciplines.

"The 31st graduation ceremony, happening tomorrow, July 26, will take place under the theme: Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development,” Prof Ngoma stated.

He added that university gates will open at 7:00am and the event will commence at 9:00am.

List of KIU first class graduate students

1 CHARLES Ceaser Rwankote

2 KINTU Collins

3 BIRABWA Joeria

4 LASUBA Joseph Chaplain

5 KANYEREZI Eric

6 SSEKIDDE Nasser

7 NALUNGA Allen Deborah

8 OMODING Joseph

9 WATHUM Robert

10 KAZIBWE Abubaker

11 NAMBUYA Immaculate

12 NAMBAFU Vivian bridget

13 KYALO Faith Mutio

14 EGESSA Slivestr

15 KATWESIGE David

16 MIIRU Musa

17 ASINA Abubakar

18 KABILA Aloysious

19 MWESIGWA Johnan

20 MWEBAZA Eric

21 TINDIWENSI Nkajunwa

22 MUMBERE Benard

23 MARSUK Ronnie

24 MUGALE Kyanda Tresor

25 KHATONDI Paul

26 MULWANI Wycliffe

27 BABIRYE Gloria

28 ALISEGHA Lydia

29 MUSIJJO Asuman

30 HIGENYI Amuza

31 BASOLENE Rhouben

32 MBAINE Colleb

33 MUGENYI Sheila

34 BALUKU Fortunate

35 LONGUN Elia Lotoro

36 OWOMUGISHA Marycent

37 NATAMBA Justine

38 OTTO Joseph Justine

39 IRANKUNDA Marion

40 MUGISHA Ismail

41 BUTANDA Shafiq

42 WOMUNAFU Florence

43 WANTIMBA Janat

44 NALWADDA Shamim

45 MURUNGI Bellan

46 KAWANGUZI Julius

47 TUSIIME Joanita

48 MUHUMUZA Julius

49 NAKAYENZE Celestine

50 NAMUSOKE Lilian

51 OKELLO Paul

52 NABATANZI Joan

53 ATUKWATSE Meltus

54 AACHA Juliet

55 NABALAMBA Hildah

56 WAISWA Philip

57 ASINGE Caroline

58 OCEN Stephen

59 NATASHA Redempter

60 NSUBUGA Ramathan Lule

61 MUYINDA Basamu

62 UFOYMUNGU Denis

63 HAMID Khelil

64 BWAMBALE Samuel

65 MUSIWA Salama

66 NAMUBIRU Zakia

67 NAMUBIRU Lillian

68 TAYEBWA Obed

69 KIIZA Joshua