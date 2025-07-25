KIU to marks 25 years as over 2,000 graduate Saturday
What you need to know:
- The 31st graduation ceremony will take place under the theme: "Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development."
A total of 2,214 students are set to graduate on Saturday during Kampala International University’s (KIU) 31st graduation ceremony, scheduled to take place at the university’s Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi District.
According to KIU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo Ngoma, of the graduating class, 1,300 (61%) are male while 914 (39%) are female. A total of 1,237 students pursued science-based courses, while 977 studied humanities.
The university will also celebrate 25 years of excellence in education, Prof Ngoma said, speaking to Daily Monitor on Friday evening.
Out of the total graduating cohort, 69 students will be awarded First Class degrees (42 female and 27 male) across both science and humanities disciplines.
"The 31st graduation ceremony, happening tomorrow, July 26, will take place under the theme: Competence-Based Education for Sustainable Development,” Prof Ngoma stated.
He added that university gates will open at 7:00am and the event will commence at 9:00am.
List of KIU first class graduate students
1 CHARLES Ceaser Rwankote
2 KINTU Collins
3 BIRABWA Joeria
4 LASUBA Joseph Chaplain
5 KANYEREZI Eric
6 SSEKIDDE Nasser
7 NALUNGA Allen Deborah
8 OMODING Joseph
9 WATHUM Robert
10 KAZIBWE Abubaker
11 NAMBUYA Immaculate
12 NAMBAFU Vivian bridget
13 KYALO Faith Mutio
14 EGESSA Slivestr
15 KATWESIGE David
16 MIIRU Musa
17 ASINA Abubakar
18 KABILA Aloysious
19 MWESIGWA Johnan
20 MWEBAZA Eric
21 TINDIWENSI Nkajunwa
22 MUMBERE Benard
23 MARSUK Ronnie
24 MUGALE Kyanda Tresor
25 KHATONDI Paul
26 MULWANI Wycliffe
27 BABIRYE Gloria
28 ALISEGHA Lydia
29 MUSIJJO Asuman
30 HIGENYI Amuza
31 BASOLENE Rhouben
32 MBAINE Colleb
33 MUGENYI Sheila
34 BALUKU Fortunate
35 LONGUN Elia Lotoro
36 OWOMUGISHA Marycent
37 NATAMBA Justine
38 OTTO Joseph Justine
39 IRANKUNDA Marion
40 MUGISHA Ismail
41 BUTANDA Shafiq
42 WOMUNAFU Florence
43 WANTIMBA Janat
44 NALWADDA Shamim
45 MURUNGI Bellan
46 KAWANGUZI Julius
47 TUSIIME Joanita
48 MUHUMUZA Julius
49 NAKAYENZE Celestine
50 NAMUSOKE Lilian
51 OKELLO Paul
52 NABATANZI Joan
53 ATUKWATSE Meltus
54 AACHA Juliet
55 NABALAMBA Hildah
56 WAISWA Philip
57 ASINGE Caroline
58 OCEN Stephen
59 NATASHA Redempter
60 NSUBUGA Ramathan Lule
61 MUYINDA Basamu
62 UFOYMUNGU Denis
63 HAMID Khelil
64 BWAMBALE Samuel
65 MUSIWA Salama
66 NAMUBIRU Zakia
67 NAMUBIRU Lillian
68 TAYEBWA Obed
69 KIIZA Joshua