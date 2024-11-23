KIU to open first private Shs220 billion cancer, heart centre

Kampala International University is set to establish the first private cancer, heart and brain surgery hospital at its Western campus at Bushenyi District worth $60 million, approximately Shs220 billion.

This move comes at a time when many Ugandans seek for private treatment aboard in mostly India for specialized treatment for cancer, heart and brain surgery, sicknesses that kill over 100,000 Ugandans annually.

Hajj Hassan Basajjabalabba while announcing preparations geared towards celebrations to mark 25 years of KIU medical school existence said “30 percent of the funding will come from the European Union as a grant and 70 percent will be done by the University."

According to Hajj Basajjabalabba, establishing the medical centre will improve the level of brain surgeries, cancer treatment and heart disease management in the country.

Prof. Mondo Kagonyera, former Makerere University vice chancellor told the graduates to use their skills and education not only for themselves but for building the country and developing it.

“Many of you used to hate your teachers because they demanded that you should learn and know not knowing that the most important thing a parent can give you is education. So use the knowledge to develop yourself positively and people around you,” he said.

Dr Chris Baryomusi, the minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) said government is doing everything possible to create jobs for Ugandans both onshore and off shore.