Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese starts preparations to mark 60 years

Kiyinda-Mityana has unveiled plans to mark 60 years of the diocese's existence in 2024.

Parish priest Fr Stephen Lusiba told Monitor that top on the list will be commercializing the parish gardens as “these will be elevated to the contemporary standards to attract big functions such as weddings, introductions, and political gatherings.”

Fr Lusiba revealed that the project shall also include a highly standardized gate with a cottage for the gateman, two bedroom self-contained, changing house, well established parking with pavers, and lights among others.

“Money that will be collected from the gardens will help us in running the church activities,” he said during the parish day celebrations at Kiyinda-Mityana Diocesan Cathedral alias St.Noa Mawagali Cathedral on Sunday.

The event was graced by Uganda’s lands minister Judith Nabakooba as chief guest.

“Thank you for always supporting the parish in each and every activity to see that the church activities are moving on well for 59 years," she lauded the congregation.

Nabakooba thanked the church for coming up with commercial ideas expected to generate money for the parish- noting that such projects develop local communities.

The minister also re-echoed her message for people to guard their lands jealously from land grabbers as she condemned land fragmentation especially following the death of family leaders.

“When the owner of the estate dies, the remaining relatives end up into conflicts fighting for the properties they have never toiled for. Use peaceful means to solve misunderstandings without fighting," she guided.

The Parish Day Mass was animated by Fr Michael Mukasa who emphasized the act of giving.

"Give when you have and God will reward you for the kind heart. Give, give, and give until it hurts," he remarked.

The day also saw more than 600 children receive the sacrament of Holy Communion.