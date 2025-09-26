Knowledge is cumulative, not everything old must go - Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has called on young Ugandans to embrace mentorship and value the wisdom of elders, stressing that society can only progress when generations work together.

Speaking at the third National Mentorship Day Awards Ceremony at State House Entebbe, President Museveni congratulated the awardees for their contribution to Uganda’s development.

“I want to congratulate the awardees for being recognised because of the great work they have done,” Museveni said.

“Some of them I knew, others I did not, but now I know who they are. I thank Mr Odrek Rwabwogo and the committee (PACEID) for identifying these elders who have contributed in different areas, whether it is women’s rights like Dr Miria Matembe, industrialists, farmers, health workers such as Dr Ian Clarke, or lawyers and intellectuals. All these are contributing to their country from different angles. This is exactly what we were fighting for.”

The President cautioned young people against dismissing the elderly, reminding them that knowledge is both cumulative and innovative.

“Do not say that everything old must go away, you would be making a very big mistake. But even the old must accept that some things must change to be rational. You must accurately identify the factors that must continue and those that must be abandoned,” he said.

Mr Rwabwogo, the patron of the National Mentorship Day and Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), explained that recognising elders was part of ensuring Uganda’s youthful population is rooted in wisdom.

“In a country where the majority are young, you need a seedbed, the right soil where leaders spring from,” Rwabwogo said. “Elderly people retire in silence, yet they carry a wealth of knowledge that must be tapped into. Avoiding mistakes is also mentorship. Mentorship is often not taught; it is caught, you learn by watching how others act.”

He stressed that no generation can achieve lasting transformation alone.

“There is nothing durable or significant that can be done by one person or one generation. You have to combine efforts across generations. If generations can’t walk together, there can be no agreement on how to fix sector leadership, whether in science, technology, leadership, or politics.”

Mr Rwabwogo asked the President to allow the committee to design systems that institutionalise mentorship in both the public and private sectors.

According to Mr Matthew Bagonza, the head of the PACEID Secretariat the National Mentorship Day seeks to build bridges between generations and inspire young Ugandans to learn from those who have paved the way.

This event was attended by senior leaders including Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, Minister Milly Babalanda, the UVTAB Board Chairperson Allen Kagina, Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese, as well as student leaders from universities and high schools.



