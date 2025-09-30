Koboko among six cities to share over Shs11b fund for migrant inclusion

Koboko Municipality has been named among six global cities set to benefit from a $3 million (over Shs11b) fund supporting city-led projects that boost economic inclusion for migrants and refugees, the Mayors Migration Council (MMC) announced in New York.

The investment, channeled through the MMC’s Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF), will provide each city up to $500,000 (more than Shs1.8b) over two years, alongside technical support from international partners.

Other beneficiaries include Boston in the United States, Kanifing in The Gambia, Manta in Ecuador, Quezon City in the Philippines, and Turin in Italy.

Koboko, which lies in Uganda’s West Nile region and hosts more than 64,000 urban refugees and forced migrants, has been developing green jobs for women and youth through briquette making, composting and clean energy kiosks.

Local leaders say these initiatives power livelihoods, reduce pollution and create sustainable income in communities affected by displacement.

“Thanks to the support of the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees, Koboko Municipality will accelerate climate resilience while opening new economic opportunities,” Koboko Mayor Wilson Sanya revealed on Monday.

Through what the municipality calls its “Waste to Wealth” project, Sanya said, environmental challenges will be turned into livelihoods.

“We will power a green, circular economy with briquette making, composting and clean-energy kiosks,” he explained.

A 2022/2023 survey by Makerere University’s Urban Action Lab found that Arua City, Koboko and Gulu together host more than 87,000 urban refugees and forced migrants.

Sanya stressed that municipalities must not be sidelined in migration and climate debates.

“This initiative shows that mayors and cities must be at the center of solutions to both migration and climate crises—not on the sidelines,” he said.

The MMC said cities generate more than 80 percent of global GDP and provide migrants with better access to diverse labor markets, healthcare, and entrepreneurial opportunities than refugee camps or rural areas.

“Mayors continue to deliver solutions that include in their local economies those who are often overlooked,” said MMC Executive Director Vittoria Zanuso, adding that: “We are proud to help cities turn migration into a competitive advantage, unlocking prosperity not just for newcomers, but for all.”

Migrants say opportunities in urban centers like Koboko are vital. “I came to Koboko in order to get social amenities like schools, health care and do business because life in the camp is not easy,” said Salome Jackline, a refugee.

She added: “The refugee agencies supported us well at the arrival time, but now they expect us to engage in businesses for self-sustainability.”

Despite their contribution, many migrants face barriers such as limited access to work authorization and financial services, or vulnerability in the informal economy. Advocates warn these obstacles undermine prosperity for both newcomers and host communities.

About the fund

The MMC fund is backed by partners including C40 Cities, UN-Habitat, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Metropolis and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

The latest grants build on the council’s 2024 Clinton Global Initiative pledge to invest in economic inclusion for migrants and refugees in cities worldwide.