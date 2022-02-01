Koboko hospital runs out of drugs

Hundreds of patients are stranded without medical attention at Koboko hospital after the facility ran out of drugs.

The situation has prompted the hospital management to advise patients to seek medical attention elsewhere or buy drugs elsewhere.

The most affected patients are those with chronic illnesses such as HIV/Aids, TB and diabetes.

Mr Aliojo Abiriga, the acting hospital administrator for Koboko hospital, told this reporter that they last received a drug consignment in October last year.

“We were supposed to receive drugs after every two months so this means we have missed four cycles as per the year and this has caused a lot of issues the vulnerable group of people,” Mr Abiriga said.

“We have diabetic clinic every Tuesday and Friday but there are no testing kits. These vulnerable groups of people are now testing outside the facility which is not good and monitoring of such patients is difficult if they access such services outside,” he added.

He, however, said the lack of drugs at the facility has lowered patient turn out.

Ms Agnes Luma, an HIV/Aids patient and a resident of Adakada Cell in Koboko Municipality, said they used to pick their ARV drugs for six months but for the past two months, they have been receiving less, which is affecting their dose.

“....they are complaining that there is general drug stock out and they borrow from neighbouring districts like Maracha and Yumbe, so because of this, we are only given for two months and some times even under dose yet with our condition, we are supposed to take these drugs on time and full doses,” Ms Luma said.

“We have been advised to buy the drugs but it will be impossible for those of us who don’t have money. There is need for the government to help us and deliver drugs,” she added.

Ms Florence Ajuki, 86, a resident of Lobule Sub-county, who suffers from diabetics, said she has missed drugs for two months.

“These drugs in the clinic cost between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000, which we can’t afford on a daily basis,” she said.

A medical worker at the hospital, who preferred anonymity, said: “At Koboko hospital, we have a total of 2,100 clients whom I serve only within the facility and if you are to add all the HIV clients in the entire district and municipality, they are around 3,000 yet there is drug stockout. We don’t know when ours will be delivered but for now, we are depending on borrowing from districts, who also have HIV patients, so when time comes and they refuse, we shall be left with no option,”

“If clients miss drugs definitely we have that fear that their viral load will shoot up because missing drugs is real crime in HIV management, it’s like giving chance to the virus to start multiplying again, so we request government to rescue these patients,” he said.