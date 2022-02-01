Koboko hospital runs out of drugs

  • Mr Aliojo Abiriga, the acting hospital administrator for Koboko hospital, told this reporter that they last received a drug consignment in October last year.

Hundreds of patients  are stranded without medical attention at Koboko hospital  after the facility ran out of drugs.

