Koboko leaders name St Charles Lwanga block after school head

Councillors in Koboko Municipality have passed a resolution to name a block at St Charles Lwanga College Koboko after the school’s former head teacher, Moses Atiku Azabo.

Atiku, aged 53, succumbed to diabetes on Monday.

The councillors passed the resolution on Tuesday during a special council session to pay tribute to the late for his contribution towards regaining the lost academic glory of the school during his one-year tenure.

Mr Moses Lemeriga Sabino, the chairperson North Division, who moved the motion, said Atiku had initiated several projects.

Ms Faiza Asina, the Isoko ward councillor, remembers the deceased as a simple, kind, and God-fearing person, who dedicated his life to moving the school to greater heights.

“Our head teacher was close to God. His examples should tell the people who are in different offices to be close to God and be simple. The latter used to tell me that, and I know one time I will leave, but by the time I leave, St Charles Lwanga College Koboko should be at a different place,” Ms Asina said.

The municipality mayor, Mr Wilson Sanya, asked education stakeholders to work hard to preserve Atiku’s legacy.

“One of the legacies that he has left behind is the peaceful co-existence with sister schools. The next administration should be able to make sure this continues,” he said.

Mr Tom Obeti Adraka, the head teacher of Koboko Town College, promised to keep the peace agreement between his school and St Charles Lwanga College.

“With late Atiku, we managed to bring our students who had been at war for nearly six years to the negotiating table and sign a historic peace agreement on November 5, 2022, to begin a new journey of friendship,” Mr Obeti said.

“This is something we had struggled to achieve and failed with two of his predecessors. So, I, therefore, feel abandoned because we had vowed to ensure and guarantee the sustainability of the peace between students of the two schools,” he added.