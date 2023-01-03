Koboko mourns death of St Charles Lwanga headteacher

Students of St Charles Lwanga College - Koboko and the neighbouring communities are mourning the death of their head teacher, James Atiku Azabo.

The sad news of Azabo’s death was confirmed on Monday morning by Koboko District Chairperson Mr Ashrafu Mambo, saying the late succumbed to diabetes at Pioneer Hospital in Arua City.

"I want to confirm the death of our headteacher of St Charles Lwanga College –Koboko, James Atiku Azabo who passed on this morning at Pioneer Hospital where he was admitted for medication on a short illness. We are in shock," he said.

He eulogized the late as a very committed, peace-loving and focused leader who change education and discipline at the school.

"He has been a very humble, committed and focused man since he was posted. We were able to reduce cases of strikes at St Charles Lwanga and was aiming at reclaiming the glory of the school. We shall really miss his services," Mr Mambo said.

Atiku served as a classroom teacher since 1996 teaching geography at St Charles Lwanga and later was promoted to director of studies before being posted as headteacher to Arivu secondary school in Arua District in 2009.

He was later posted to Lefori secondary school in Moyo District and later to St Charles Lwanga College Koboko in 2021 as the head teacher.

Mr Micheal Asiki Maxwell, the district inspector of schools said: "The death of Atiku is a big blow to the district because he was among the few substantive headteachers and he knew how to handle students. His coming was a very big blessing to the institution and he even linked with the headteacher of Town College to make a peace agreement so as to have a healthy competition."

Mr Peter Gift, one of the old students of the school eulogized Atiku as an educationist and a pillar of good performance.

"I know the late as a very hardworking, passionate headteacher who came back to the school with energy to revive the glory of the institution. He even started programs of peace agreement with neighbouring schools and encouraged better academic performance. We have seen many changes and we hoped for a better Lwanga but unfortunately, we have lost him," he said.