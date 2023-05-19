Koboko Muslims swear in rival District Khadi

Despite the long-standing dispute over the legality of another Khadi, a new District Khadi under the Kibuli Moslem sect has been sworn in. This comes after breaking away from Old Kampala’s Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

The newly appointed Khadi, Sheikh Abdulai Rajab was sworn in at Koboko municipality amid tight security after long discussions between Kibuli officials and security officials. The swearing in was witnessed by the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi at Oquba Mosque. He appreciated the faithful for being calm and peaceful despite provocations from other sects.

Security anticipated violence would erupt between rival Muslim sects and deployed heavily in the town.

Mr Mohammed Afema Jabir, the chairperson of Kwuthar mosque said the swearing in of Sheikh Abdulai Rajab should mark a turning point of forgiveness, peace, and unity among the Muslims who belong to the Kibuli Supreme Administration.

"We always preach peace, unity, love, and reconciliation. During this journey, I was injured by some people who attacked me. I know that as humans, we have weaknesses and I forgive them. I also want to call upon our followers to forgive those who did wrong to them because we are all people from the same place", he said.

The secretary general of the Supreme Mufti administration, Sheikh Twaha Mubiru Kezaala, said, “By swearing in the affirmed Khadi, we sow seeds of good management, credibility, transparency, worthiness, and generally proper manners. We say goodbye to bad management.”

Mr Kaps Nyaga Siraji, another local who belongs to the Kibuli Supreme Administration said the swearing in of Sheikh Abdulai Rajab excited the Muslim community.