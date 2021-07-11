Koboko nurse found dead in her room

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

A 29-year-old nurse attached to Ludara Health Centre III in Koboko District has been found dead in her room in the staff quarters.

The deceased Gladys Lekuru formerly worked at Koboko Hospital before being transferred to Ludara Health Centre III.

She was found by her workmates who had gone to find out why she never reported for work.

According to some of the medical workers attached to the facility, Lekuru left work on Thursday evening while complaining of chest pain.

“On Thursday we worked with her as usual but in the evening she complained of some minor chest pain. On Friday she didn’t report for work and when we went to check on her in the evening, we were shocked to find her dead in her room," Ms Pamela, a nurse at the facility said.

Mr Richard Ledra, the chairperson of Koboko Nurses Union said that Lekuru died under unclear circumstances.

“We learnt about her death on Friday. On Thursday, she worked the whole day and even I supervised her. When she was leaving work at 5.00 PM, she complained of minor chest pain. When she failed to open her door, her colleagues got concerned and went to check on her only to find her dead,” he said.

Mr Ledra, however, added that the post-mortem report indicates that Lekuru succumbed to a blood clot in the heart (enolase).

“Her body was taken to Arua Hospital for post-mortem and they discovered a blood clot in her heart and in the lungs. The conclusion is that she died of enolase,” he said.

