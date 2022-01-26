Koboko youth, elders protest over recruitment

A group of disgruntled youths in Koboko District, West Nile January 24 stormed the district head office for allegedly being denied jobs after sitting for interviews

By  RASHUL ADIDI

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • They said: “This clearly shows the irregularities in the system. We need fairness in job recruitment.”

A group of youth and elders on Monday stormed Koboko District headquarters offices claiming they had been denied jobs after sitting interviews.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.