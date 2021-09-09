Koboko, Yumbe farmers in tears after hailstones destroy crops

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

Farmers in Lobule Sub-county in Koboko District and Lodonga, Kuru town council in Yumbe District are in tears after hailstones ravaged their crops on Wednesday.

This followed the three-hour downpour characterised by hailstones and strong winds. Over 330 acres and about 400 acres of crops were destroyed in Koboko and Yumbe districts respectively.

The refugees in Lobule settlements are also among the most affected farmers.

“This is our only source of food and livelihood. We have been paying our children’s school fees after selling the agricultural produce and now the hailstone has destroyed everything. I have lost almost three acres of food crops, I don’t know what my family will feed on,” Ms Gloria Angaika said.

The worst farmers are in the villages of Atu river A and B village, Kotoro village, Melioko village in Ajipala parish in Lobule Sub-county in Koboko District; and Mazaga, Kenyanga, Ainga, Loki, Elekele, Aringa chaku village, and Pari villages in Nyori, Yumele, and Lodonga parishes respectively under Yumbe District.

The hailstones ravaged crops like cassava, maize, simsim, sorghum, beans, groundnuts, cabbage, watermelon, sweet potatoes among others.

Mr Alfred Ayume Alfred, the LC1 chairperson of Atu River said most farmers are worried about how they will feed their families in the next few days since both immature and ready crops were destroyed.

The LC3 Chairman for Lodonga Sub-county in Yumbe District, Mr Kassim Sebi, said among the most affected farmers are beneficiaries of Danish Church Aid who planted over 10 acres of sunflower, three acres of soybeans; and farmers benefitting from Operation Wealth Creation with over 24 acres of cassava plantation.

