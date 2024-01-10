Kololo roads get fresh layer of tarmac

The number of potholed roads in Kampala City and its suburbs is gradually reducing, thanks to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 + China summits and the work of well-wishers.

Last year, there was public outcry over the sorry state of roads in the city and neighbouring areas, which had become impassable after developing numerous potholes and blockages.

The city had become an eyesore, with social media users launching a pothole exhibition in a bid to push the government to work on the roads.

However, there are visible efforts to address some of the issues in preparation for the summits.

A trip to Malcolm X Avenue and Prince Charles Drive yesterday revealed that two roads, both in the heart of Kampala’s upscale suburb of Kololo, are undergoing rehabilitation courtesy of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The company has laid a fresh layer of tarmac on the two roads which is now looking much better.

The project manager at CCCC, Mr Xiong Pailiang, who was at the site, said they rehabilitated the roads at no cost as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

“You will realise that as a result of heavy rains in 2023, most road infrastructure was destroyed or washed away. As CCCC, we not only construct roads but also build bridges of social change through our unwavering commitment to community-centric initiatives,” Mr Pailiang said in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

He added: “This is why we have embarked on repairs to fix the potholes of a section of Prince Charles Drive Kololo and a section of Malcom X Drive, which were in a sorry state, as part of our social corporate responsibility and our good partnership with the government of Uganda.”

He added that they have also been involved in giving back to the community in other spheres other than construction, which, he says, demonstrates the company’s dedication to advancing connectivity and commitment to the betterment of Ugandan societies.

The deputy director of roads and drainage at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Mr Maurice R Kairania, said the initiative was welcomed.

“Prince Charles has a long-standing drainage problem which has spoiled the road. CCCC requested to be allowed to improve part of the road at their own cost. The initiative is welcome. We want all hands on deck,” he said yesterday.

KCCA, which is part of the National Organising Committee of both NAM and G-77 summits, has been working on many roads and other infrastructures which will be used by delegates during the January 15 to 23 back-to-back summits.

Some of the roads include Mukwano, which connects directly to the flyover at Nsambya; and the Press House Road which connects to Kibuli.

Many roads, especially in Industrial Area, remain in a sorry state, however, at the end of last year, KCCA announced that the Special Forces Command, the elite army formation responsible for, among others, the security of the President, his family and the country’s most important establishments, would help to maintain the roads in the city.

Through its construction arm, the SFC Construction Regiment, the UPDF component secured Shs2 billion to fix the roads.

However, there was fear that the money was a drop in the ocean given the dire state of the roads.