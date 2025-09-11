Kony ICC hearing: Children held guns in place of pencils

“The LRA was notorious for abduction. Families and communities were simply torn apart. Young and old were systematically abducted from their homes, villages, and schools. Some woke up and disappeared for days, weeks, years, and others have never returned. Every day, parents of the missing still waited and hoped for their children to come back home. Life in the bush was hell on earth. Instead of holding books and pencils, children were meant to hold guns and weapons, made to attack and kill their own people. Joseph Kony stole their childhood away from the children of northern Uganda.

If you were female, you were first subjected to domestic servitude, then forced marriage, women suffered severe sexual abuse. Children were born in that context. Children born out of this are among the clients we are representing in court. The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) did not commit only physical violations, but cultural norms were violated too. For example, through forced marriage; centuries ago, marriages were held after courtship. Beyond the immediate effects, these crimes have had a lasting impact on them and their communities.

Impact on livelihood

Abduction robbed many victims of their education and ambitions as one victim told me that ‘by taking me to the bush, the rebels took my past, my present, and my future.’ Many returnees have struggled to cope. There are challenges of mental health, drug abuse, and domestic violence. There is a saying in northern Uganda, “The guns might be silent but the conflict continues”.

Stigma

Many returnees were left with a lot of enduring stigmatisation. Their ability to fully take part in community life is blocked because they are often labelled rebels, Kony’s wives, or those who belong to the bush. Social discrimination is very common. Children who were born in captivity also endure stigma and harm that goes unseen. For example, a child born in captivity will typically not know their father’s clan, and as a result, they are unable to inherit land, and without land, they cannot grow or sell food, they cannot raise livestock, which limits their ability to pay their school fees, and undergo traditional marriage.

They are punished simply for being born. My president, your honours, the direct, the indirect, and the trans-generational harm caused by this is very grave. In truth, my words are inadequate as the harm caused by Joseph Kony is beyond description. But in these proceedings, this harm must find description. In the DCC, 25 out of the 39 counts relate to systematic crimes, almost two-thirds, and the victims wish to convey certain views on each. The children were conscripted by the LRA and abused, and it’s a matter of public record.

The evidence is undeniable. As a leader, Joseph Kony bears criminal responsibility. During the Ongwen case, evidence of male-to-male sexuality was brought out by the victim’s counsel, but such conduct has not been included in these proceedings, while understandably it’s a taboo topic, male-to-male sexual violence did occur, and it’s part of the overall conflict that should be told.

Lwala Girls School attack

This was one of the most notorious abductions of the war when more than 70 young girls were abducted from their beds, beaten, and marched all the way to Sudan, and distributed to the LRA commanders. Some of the Lwala girls became forced wives of Joseph Kony himself. The Lwala girls attack is indeed a representative of the LRA’s… the attack was part of the long-standing pattern by the LRA targeting schools in particular, even going back to the mid-1990s. For example, another notorious attack was on St Mary’s College, Aboke in 1996, when dozens of girls were abducted.

The terrible attacks on Lwala, Aboke, and other schools remain vivid in people’s memories. To borrow the words of the Acholi poet, Okot, the LRA rebellion resulted in thousands of deserted homesteads. The LRA destroyed the good surroundings. The violence directed by Joseph Kony shattered society. Normal life wasn’t possible; the safety and special bonds normally provided in homes, villages, and schools were ruined and replaced with trauma, fear, and displacement.

My president and your honours, sexual slavery was like the signature crime of the LRA. Many young girls were deprived of their liberty and subjected to acts of a sexual nature. Sexual slavery touched all areas of northern Uganda, from Arua in the west, to Kotido in the east, from Soroti in the south to Kitgum in the north. Sexual slavery was committed and widespread.



Presentation on holding the hearing in absentia

Back in Uganda, the views of local leaders are given more voice than those of the victims. When you go to the village and sit down with the victims, their views are clear, they support the process of bringing Kony to accountability regardless of the tribe, the Acholi, Lango, Lugubara, Teso, the people of northern Uganda ordinarily expect accountability for wrong doing whether that is informal, or formal in a courtroom or through a traditional ceremony like mato oput, or another form, apology, reparations is essential.

The essential ingredients, the possibility of traditional mechanisms, were included in the draft in 2006, but he (Kony) rejected the agreement, and he has always been running away from the responsibility. Not only are these proceedings legally right, but even morally right. Victims deserve and are entitled to take part in these proceedings. No matter what anybody says, either a confirmation of the charges will bring accountability for the victims. After 20 years of waiting, victim’s testimony would have been heard. On behalf of the victims, I thank you for your attention.

Kony being unapologetic

When a perpetrator is unapologetic, they remain tired of the victims who remain with their pain. The victims wish to highlight that Joseph Kony has never sought to apologise to the people of northern Uganda, and he has never offered to make reparation. The essential ingredients for traditional justice are absent, just like Joseph Kony is today. The possibility of traditional mechanisms was included in the peace draft in 2008, but Kony rejected the entire agreement. He has always been running away from responsibility.

Ultimately, when wrongdoing amounts to international concern, the Rome Statute may provide accountability and justice for the victims. For the victims, this hearing is not a talking gesture. Victims deserve and are entitled to take part in this hearing. They know that a full trial can only happen when Joseph Kony is present but no matter what anybody says, whether inside this courtroom or outside, a confirmation of charges will bring an important measure of accountability for the victims but more importantly, confirmed charges will mean that after 20 years of waiting, victim testimonies would have been heard and acknowledged by this International Criminal Court.

On behalf of the victims, I thank you for your attention.” The court will be sitting for its last hearing session today before the three justices can retire to write their ruling on whether to confirm the 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Kony based on the evidence that the prosecution would have adduced or not. Even if the court confirms the charges against Kony, there will not be a full trial until he is arrested and physically brought before the court.’’



