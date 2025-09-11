Kony’s absence in dock angers LRA war victims

The absence of Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the confirmation of charges hearing has angered victims of his two-decade insurgency. The victims said the proceedings should not have gone ahead until Kony is arrested. Ms Irene Ajok, a resident of Parwech, Lakwana Sub-County in Omoro District, described the hearing as premature.

“Even in the Local Council Court, if I accuse someone of a crime, the hearing is held when the accused is available. I really don’t know how the ICC legal system works, but it is not right,” she said.

Ajok was abducted in September 1991, together with her mother, while still a baby, and held for four years.









Her father was killed when the rebels attacked their home. “Hearing brings bad memories to my family because my father was chopped to pieces by the rebel fighters when they attacked our village,” she said. “I would be happy if [Joseph] Kony were in the dock. He has made us orphans. We suffered a lot because of his actions,” she added. Kony, as commander-in-chief of the LRA, faces 39 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict in northern Uganda, during which thousands, mainly children, were abducted and forced into combat or sexual slavery. He has evaded arrest for nearly 20 years. Ms Florence Akello, who spent 13 years in captivity, said it will be difficult to bring Kony to trial.

“The judges may confirm the crimes that are being alleged. But it will be hard to bring Kony before the court. I lived with him at the Altar Brigade for 13 years as the wife of one of his top commanders. I know what kind of a man he is,” she asked. Akello, who returned in 2002 with three children, said attention should be directed towards supporting survivors. “It is time to rebuild the lives destroyed by the war because mentioning the name of Kony brings back bad memories, ” she said. Now a petty trader in Gulu City, she left her home village in Pader District due to stigma. Another survivor, Evelyne Akello, questioned the relevance of the proceedings.

“Because Kony is not before the judges at the ICC, the hearing has no meaning to victims. But if it will bring us justice, it should go ahead,” she said. Mr Apollo Eceku, 85, expressed dismay at the court’s approach. “The judges at the ICC should tell us whether they are going to try Kony or not. Not again to go through all these processes,” she added. The confirmation of charges hearing took place before the Trial Chamber III and was concluded yesterday. Under the Rome Statute, such hearings can be held without the accused, but a trial cannot proceed unless the suspect is present before the court.



