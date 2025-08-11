Kony’s absence leaves defence lawyers in a fix

Defence lawyers in the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) leader Joseph Kony say they face a major challenge in contacting their client, barely a month before a hearing to confirm charges against him.

Speaking to journalists in Gulu City on August 8, the lawyers revealed that although the ICC has tasked them with representing Kony, whose trial is set to proceed in his absence, they do not know his position on the case.

Lead defence counsel Peter Haynes said they are not taking any direct instructions from Kony, making the process extremely difficult. “We are facing a challenging situation because we have never been in touch with the suspect,” he said.

Asked if he would be willing to meet Kony, Mr Haynes said such an attempt would be costly and dangerous. “Meeting Kony is dangerous. But we will protect his legal rights,” he said, adding that Kony’s absence could harm the proceedings in the future.

Australian lawyer Kate Gibson, also on the team, described the case as unusual.

“Kony is not in ICC custody. Normally, you speak with your client about their case, but this is not the case here. We are working hard to ensure his rights are protected,” she said.

Mr Haynes stressed that he should not be referred to as Kony’s lawyer, explaining that the ICC appointed him only to safeguard Kony’s rights during the confirmation hearings.

“I am not Kony’s lawyer. I am only representing his rights and interests in the hearing of confirmation of charges,” he told reporters, dismissing claims to the contrary as misinformation.

The ICC appointed Mr Haynes on June 21, 2024, after he met strict criteria: fluency in English or French, at least 10 years’ legal practice, competence in international or criminal law, and a clean criminal record.

On December 12, 2024, ICC Pre-Trial Chamber III rescheduled Kony’s confirmation of charges hearing to September 9, 2025, in his absence, to give both the prosecution and defence more preparation time.

Under the Rome Statute, such a hearing can proceed without the accused if they “cannot be found” under Article 61(2)(b). The purpose is to determine if sufficient evidence exists to believe the accused committed the alleged crimes.

The case can only move to trial if the accused is present before the Trial Chamber. The Pre-Trial Chamber III is composed of judges Althea Violet Alexis-Windsor (presiding), Iulia Antoanella Motoc, and Haykel Ben Mahfoudh.

The ICC has appointed a legal team—Peter Haynes (lead), Kate Gibson, Geoffrey Boris Anyuru, and Christopher Gosnell—to protect Kony’s rights and interests during the confirmation hearing.

Trend

Joseph Kony has been a fugitive since July 8, 2005, when the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him—later unsealed in October that year.

He faces 12 counts of crimes against humanity, as well as 21 counts of war crimes such as murder, attacks on civilians, pillaging, and the forced enlistment of children. The charges stem from atrocities committed in 2003 and 2004 in northern Uganda.