Kony’s daughter, 22 ex-LRA rebels undergo cleansing ahead of reintegration

A total of 23 former fighters of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), including a daughter of warlord Joseph Kony, underwent a traditional Acholi cleansing and reconciliation ritual on Thursday in preparation for their reintegration into the community next week.

Among those cleansed was Betty Akidi, Kony’s daughter, who returned to Uganda two months ago from the Central African Republic (CAR), where remnants of the LRA had remained active.

The cleansing ceremony, known locally as nyono tong gweno, was performed at Ker Kwaro Acholi, the Acholi cultural institution, in Wigot, Bar-Dege-Layibi Division of Gulu City. The ritual, which dates back centuries, is believed to purify individuals of bad omens and allow them to begin anew.

At exactly 11:20 a.m., Akidi and 22 other ex-combatants stepped on a raw egg, an ofa tree branch (pobo), and a layibi—a traditional stick used to open granaries—signifying their symbolic reentry into the community.

According to the Ker Kwaro Acholi administration, the ritual is meant to cleanse the individuals of the negative spiritual energies they may have encountered while operating in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and the CAR.

James Ojwiya, an elder at the chiefdom who conducted the ritual, said the former fighters are now considered spiritually free. “Once you undergo this ritual, the bad spirits will leave you and you become new again. You start a new chapter in your life. You forget the past and move forward,” he said. “Pobo is like soap—it cleanses the soul.”

Ojwiya also emphasized the symbolic purity of the egg. “An egg has life in it, but it doesn’t have a mouth. It doesn’t quarrel. That’s why we use it in this sacred ritual—it represents peace and the sanctity of life.”

Ms Betty Akidi, daughter of LRA warlord Joseph Kony, wearing a light-green ribbon and a jersey, prepares to undergo the cleansing ritual at the Acholi chiefdom palace in Gulu City on Thursday afternoon. Photo by James Owich

The nyono tong gweno ritual, along with other reconciliation ceremonies like mato oput, plays a central role in the Acholi cultural justice system. These ceremonies not only offer personal and communal reconciliation but also restore dignity and facilitate closure for those affected by war and violence.

In Acholi tradition, even family members returning after a long absence in foreign lands are required to undergo similar cleansing to drive away any negative spirits they might have encountered.

For the former LRA fighters, stepping on the egg symbolizes forgiveness and a fresh start. Community members view this as a way of restoring broken relationships and encouraging peaceful coexistence.

In recent years, other ex-LRA commanders have participated in similar ceremonies. One of them is Major General Ali Achaye, also known as Doctor, who was blamed for numerous abductions and killings in the DRC and CAR. He was among the ex-rebels cleansed during the Thursday ritual.

Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana II, who presided over the ceremony, contributed Shs5 million to support the former fighters in forming a savings group. “I know you went through a lot while in the bush. You don’t have to blame yourselves. Now it is time to work hard to rebuild your lives after years of captivity,” Rwot Acana told the group.

He also urged the government to extend more support to ensure that former LRA combatants receive adequate assistance for successful reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, Dr Alice Akello, the Regional Head of the Resident District Commissioners in Northern Uganda, advised the ex-combatants against harboring any rebellious thoughts. She encouraged them to focus on peace and rebuilding their lives instead of returning to violence.













